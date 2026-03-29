Iranian politicians push for nuclear treaty exit: What lies ahead in the process

While US-Israeli attacks hit key infrastructure, hardliners demand withdrawal from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 29, 2026 08:21 AM IST First published on: Mar 29, 2026 at 08:20 AM IST
Natanz nuclear facilityThis satellite photo shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. (File Photo)

Iranian politicians are calling for the country to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as attacks by the United States and Israel continue, according to Al Jazeera.

Lawmakers say a bill has been introduced in parliament to begin the process, though any final decision will require approval from key state bodies.

Push for exit gains ground

A member of Iran’s parliament has announced that a bill had been submitted demanding that Tehran withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In a post on X, Malek Shariati said that the bill has been referred to the deputy of laws in parliament.

Demands have grown for Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT as the US and Israel continued to launch multiple strikes on Iran’s nuclear energy facilities including in Bushehr.

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Shariati said he is also pushing for a repeal of an Iranian law, which serves as a framework for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in office.

It would be meaningless for Iran to remain a signatory to the international treaty as it “has had no benefit for us”, said Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the national security commission of parliament, in a Friday night post on X.

The calls come as Iranian officials accuse the International Atomic Energy Agency of bias, a charge the agency has rejected.

What is the way ahead for an NPT exit?

Any move to leave the treaty would follow a formal process inside Iran. If parliament approves the bill, it must also be cleared by the Guardian Council before the government can act.

The proposed legislation, according to lawmakers, would:

  • Withdraw Iran from the NPT
  • Remove legal commitments tied to the 2015 nuclear deal
  • Support cooperation with other countries on civilian nuclear technology

Officials have not set a timeline, but the debate has intensified as strikes have targeted nuclear-related sites and other infrastructure.

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Iran is a signatory to the NPT, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons while allowing peaceful nuclear activity under monitoring.

Lawmakers have in the past raised the idea of leaving the treaty in response to external pressure. The current conflict has brought the issue back to the centre of political discussion.

There has been no official confirmation yet that Iran will exit the treaty, and the outcome will depend on internal approvals and the course of the conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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