Iranian parliament labels entire US military as terrorist

The Iranian Parliament on Tuesday has approved a bill that labels all US military forces as terrorists, AP quoted Iranian media as saying. The legislation is a step further after Iranian lawmakers last week approved a bill labelling US troops in the Mideast as terrorist, a day after the US terrorism designation for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard came into effect.

As per the ISNA news agency, 173 out of 215 lawmakers voted for the bill. The legislation also demands the Iranian government take unspecified action against other governments that formally back the US designation.

Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have all supported the Donald Trump administration’s designation. The US on Monday said it will no longer exempt any countries from US sanctions if they continue to buy Iranian oil.

Reacting to the US diktat, China warned today that the US decision will “intensify turmoil” in the Middle East and in the international energy market. “China firmly opposes the US implementation of unilateral sanctions and its so-called long-armed jurisdiction,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

The White House on Monday called for an end to six-month waivers that had exempted several countries, including major importers China and India, from unilateral US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.