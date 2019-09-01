Toggle Menu
Iranian oil tanker pursued by US off coast of Syria

The Adrian Darya was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on oil sales to Syria.

Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, before being named as Grace 1, sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. (REUTERS)

An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the US is off the coast of Syria.

The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com shows the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, slowed to a near-stop on Sunday some 50 nautical miles (92 kilometers) off Syria.

The ship still does not list a destination for its 2.1 million barrels of oil, worth some USD 130 million.

The Adrian Darya was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on oil sales to Syria.

The US has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it.

Meanwhile, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and economists are to travel to Paris on Monday to speak with French officials.

