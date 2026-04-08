Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari performs outside Damavand power plant amid Trump’s threat to strike infra

Ghamsari, who is known as prominent Iranian tar player and composer, performed while seated on a traditional mat and playing tar. (Photo: X/ @IraninAustralia)

Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari, a composer and tar player, has presented a striking response to US President Donald Trump’s warning that American military will strike key energy infrastructure if Tehran doesn’t accepts a US-backed ceasefire proposal, and performed a traditional tar recital in front of Damavand power plant.

Ghamsari, who is known as prominent Iranian tar player and composer, performed while seated on a traditional mat and playing tar, which is a musical instrument central to Persian classical music. His performance was captured in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

The significance of Ghamsari’s performance lies in the fact that he played the instrument in front of Iran’s largest power plant Damavand power plant which also provides half of Tehran’s electricity, according to Iranian Embassy in Australia.