Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari performs outside Damavand power plant amid Trump’s threat to strike infra

Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari, a composer and tar player, has presented a striking response to US President Donald Trump’s warning that American military will strike key energy infrastructure if Tehran doesn’t accepts a US-backed ceasefire proposal, and performed a traditional tar recital in front of Damavand power plant.
Ghamsari, who is known as prominent Iranian tar player and composer, performed while seated on a traditional mat and playing tar, which is a musical instrument central to Persian classical music. His performance was captured in a video which has since gone viral on social media.
The significance of Ghamsari’s performance lies in the fact that he played the instrument in front of Iran’s largest power plant Damavand power plant which also provides half of Tehran’s electricity, according to Iranian Embassy in Australia.
Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari, a composer and Tar player, announced that starting today, he will stay at Damavand power plant responsible for providing half of Tehran’s electricity with his instrument for some time, creating music to help prevent attacks on Iran’s infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DxzOkbofqj
Sharing the information and video of Ghamsari, the Iran Embassy in a post on X wrote, “Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari, a composer and Tar player, announced that starting today, he will stay at Damavand power plant responsible for providing half of Tehran’s electricity with his instrument for some time, creating music to help prevent attacks on Iran’s infrastructure.”
The tar player and composer, in the video was heard saying, “Hello my dear friends. I am currently at the Damavand Power Plant. I can’t say, I wish you were here with me also since this is the site that has been threatened with attack which I hope won’t happen. I hope the sound of my tar can have an impact on peace, help keep the lights in the homes from going out.”
Trump’s deadline looms
Trump on Tuesday threatened to strike Iran’s power plants and key energy infrastructure and said that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline to strike a deal by 5:30am IST on Wednesday, which includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.”
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