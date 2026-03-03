Iranian missiles strike central Israel, impact to be reviewed: Israeli military

Reporting strikes by Iranian missiles in the Tel Aviv area, Israel’s military Tuesday said that search and rescue forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel. This comes as the US-Israel war with Iran continues into a fourth day.
On the impact of the strikes, the military said, “The circumstances are under review.”
Israel’s ambulance service said it was treating three people with light injuries at the site.
Israeli police reported several impact areas involving munition fragments in the Tel Aviv district.
Aim of Iran’s strikes
Iran’s strikes have been aimed at Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE. In many regions, debris and injuries have been attributed not to the attacks but to the interceptors thwarting them.
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi, in a letter to the UN, said they would utilise “all necessary defensive capabilities and measures” to counter the US-Israeli attacks. “Consequently, all bases, facilities, and assets of hostile forces in the region are considered legitimate military targets. Iran will exercise this inherent right decisively until the aggression is completely and unequivocally halted,” he wrote.
He also told Al Jazeera, “We are not attacking our neighbours in the Persian Gulf countries, we are targeting the presence of the US in these countries. Neighbours should direct their grievances to the decision-makers of this war”.
Tehran responded to US-Israel combined offensive on Saturday with missile and projectile fire targeting Israeli territory, signalling a direct counter‑attack following the escalation, AP reported.
Explosions were reported in northern Israel as air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming Iranian missiles, and sirens sounded across parts of the country amid fears of a widening conflict.
