Iranian missiles strike central Israel, impact to be reviewed: Israeli military

Officers from Israel's Home Front Command inspect a damaged apartment building after an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan (AP Photo)

Reporting strikes by Iranian missiles in the Tel Aviv area, Israel’s military Tuesday said that search and ​rescue forces, ​together with ⁠numerous emergency teams, are currently ‌operating at the impact sites in central Israel. This comes as the US-Israel war with Iran continues into a fourth day.

On the impact of the strikes, the military said, “The circumstances ⁠are under review.”

Israel’s ⁠ambulance service ‌said ​it was ‌treating three people with light ​injuries at the site.

Israeli police reported several ⁠impact areas involving munition fragments in the ‌Tel ⁠Aviv district.

Aim of Iran’s strikes

Iran’s strikes have been aimed at Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE. In many regions, debris and injuries have been attributed not to the attacks but to the interceptors thwarting them.