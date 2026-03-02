Iranian-made drone hits UK’s air base in Cyprus, but Britain says not at war

The main gate of the UK’s RAF Akrotiri air base is seen after it was hit by a drone strike early morning near Limassol, Cyprus. (AP Photo)

A drone strike hit UK’s Royal Air Force base of Akrotiri overnight which caused limited damage but no casualties as Britain, on Monday, said that it is not at war while also allowing the United States to use its bases in its war with Iran.

The Iranian-made drone hit a runway of the Royal Air Force of Akrotiri, which is reportedly the first attack on the military facility in Cyprus since 1986. On Monday, a new threat was reported as sirens went off at RAF Akrotiri and British warplanes were scrambled.