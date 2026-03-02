Iranian-made drone hits UK’s air base in Cyprus, but Britain says not at war

A drone strike hit UK’s Royal Air Force base of Akrotiri overnight which caused limited damage but no casualties as Britain, on Monday, said that it is not at war while also allowing the United States to use its bases in its war with Iran.
The Iranian-made drone hit a runway of the Royal Air Force of Akrotiri, which is reportedly the first attack on the military facility in Cyprus since 1986. On Monday, a new threat was reported as sirens went off at RAF Akrotiri and British warplanes were scrambled.
The UK had earlier moved additional air assets to Akrotiri air base in anticipation of US action against Iran, while simultaneously adding that British bases would not be used.
UK officials said that there were no injuries and “minimal” damage but the Iranian made drone strike has brought the conflict onto European soil.
However, it remains unclear whether Iran had launched the drone or by a Tehran-backed militant group such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in a statement said that the Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicle caused damage when it hit the military facilities around 12:03 am. “All the competent services of the republic are on alert and in full operational readiness,” Christodoulides added.
“I want to be clear: Our country does not participate in any way and does not intend to be part of any military operation,” the Cyprus president added.