Family home of Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, hailed for competing without headscarf, demolished

Iran has been gripped by unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16.

Iranian female competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering. (via Twitter)

The family home of Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who shot to fame and became a hero for the nation’s protestors after she climbed without wearing a headscarf, was demolished last month, according to reports.

A video has surfaced online showing Rekabi’s brother Davood, who is also an athlete, crying amid ruins of the house. Reports, however, do not clarify the date of the demolition and who ordered it.

However, the BBC quoted semi-official Tasnim news agency to confirm that the house was demolished as the family did not having a valid permit for its construction. The report further claimed the demolition occurred before Rekabi competed without a headscarf in October.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, had competed in South Korea without a headscarf at a time Iran was witnessing protests over the alleged custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. Her action was lauded for seemingly lending support to the protestors. But a day before her return to Iran, the athlete said on Instagram, “Due to bad timing, and the unanticipated call for me to climb the wall, my head covering inadvertently came off.”

Meanwhile, a sister of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday condemned his crackdown on nationwide protests and called on the widely-feared Revolutionary Guards to lay down their weapons, according to a letter published by her France-based son.

On Tuesday, the elite force shared a statement calling on the judiciary to “not show mercy to rioters, thugs and terrorists”, in a sign that the authorities have no intention of easing their fierce crackdown on dissent.

With inputs from agencies

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 05:05:59 pm
