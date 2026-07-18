Iranian attack sparks fire at Kuwait power and water desalination plant

Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks on US allies in the Gulf on Saturday after a seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets, Reuters reported.

Kuwait was among the countries hit, with a power generation and water desalination plant coming under attack. Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a fire broke out at the facility, forcing the shutdown of several power generation units. The ministry said efforts were underway to contain the blaze and restore operations. Kuwait International Airport also suspended operations amid repeated missile and drone threats.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for strikes on Camp Arifjan, a key US military support base in Kuwait, and said it had destroyed a radar installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base.