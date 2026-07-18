Iranian attack sparks fire at Kuwait power and water desalination plant

Iran launched a fresh wave of attacks on US allies in the Gulf on Saturday after a seventh consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets, Reuters reported.
Kuwait was among the countries hit, with a power generation and water desalination plant coming under attack. Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a fire broke out at the facility, forcing the shutdown of several power generation units. The ministry said efforts were underway to contain the blaze and restore operations. Kuwait International Airport also suspended operations amid repeated missile and drone threats.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for strikes on Camp Arifjan, a key US military support base in Kuwait, and said it had destroyed a radar installation at Ali Al Salem Air Base.
Iranian state media also reported that the IRGC targeted a site where US combat aircraft were stationed at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, along with an intelligence data centre. Reuters said it could not independently verify those claims.
In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards defended the attacks as retaliation for continued US military action.
“Since there is no international institution to prevent the savagery of the US military, we have no path before us except the Quranic command: ‘Whoever attacks you, attack it in the same manner’,” the statement said, warning that further strikes on US allies in the region could follow.
The latest attacks came after both sides expanded the conflict on Friday to maritime routes in the Gulf. The United States said it was enforcing a naval blockade, while Iran said it had targeted vessels that violated its rules for navigating the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of global oil supplies pass.
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