Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Iran: Protesting women take off hijabs after 22-year-old arrested for dress code violation dies

Viral social media videos showed women protestors removing their hijabs, a punishable crime in Iran, and chanting 'Death to Dictator' during the protests in Amini's hometown Saghez.

Women protestors remove their hijabs during the protest. (Twitter/ Masih Alinejad)

Several women hit the streets in Western Iran Saturday and took off their hijabs as a mark of protest over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly arrested and beaten up by the country’s police for not properly following hijab regulations.

Amini was reportedly travelling to Iran’s capital Tehran from the western province of Kurdistan with her family to meet relatives when she was arrested for allegedly flouting the dress code for women.

Witnesses have revealed that Amini was beaten inside a police van which the country’s police have denied. However, hours after her arrest, Amini’s family was notified that she had been taken down to the Kasra hospital where she was moved to an intensive-care unit. The police said that she suffered a heart attack, a claim the family has strongly opposed saying that she was healthy until she was arrested.

The Guardian reported, that Iranian human rights organisation Hrana said that Amini’s family had been told that she would be released after a “re-education session”.

The incident took place weeks after Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hardliner president, ordered stricter enforcement of the women’s dress code including wearing a hijab at all times. He also stipulated harsher punishments for the violations of the same.

Many viral videos showed protestors confronting the riot police who resorted to using tear gas on the rioters. In some videos, shots being fired can be heard at protest sites.

The Iranian government has launched a probe into the matter. However, the police released a video claiming their version of the story to be true.

