skip to content
Weather
Trending

Iran will treat any attack as ‘all-out war against us,’ says senior Iran official

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed ‌warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.

reuters

By: Reuters

January 24, 2026 06:23 AM IST First published on: Jan 24, 2026 at 06:23 AM IST
Chile Iran ProtestProtesters shout slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, outside Iran's embassy in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran will treat any attack “as an all-out war against us,” a senior Iranian official said on Friday, ahead of the arrival of a US military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East in the coming days.”

This military buildup – we hope it is ‍not ⁠intended for real confrontation – but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran,” said the senior Iranian official, speaking on condition ​of anonymity.

“This time we will treat ‌any attack – limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it – as an all-out war against us, ​and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this,” the official said.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an “armada” heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed ‌warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.

“If the Americans violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial ‌integrity, we will respond,” said the Iranian official. He declined to specify what an ‌Iranian response might look like.”

Most Read
1Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’: Full list of countries that joined and those that said no
2From ‘ungrateful’ to ‘stupid’: Trump’s 5 insults to world leaders in his Davos speech
3‘Insulting and appalling’: Keir Starmer seeks Donald Trump’s apology over NATO troops comment
4More than 1,400 flights cancelled, 11 states declare emergency as US braces for massive winter storm
5Ukraine, US and Russia to meet in UEA on Friday, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
6US officially exits World Health Organization: ‘Strayed from its core mission’
Story continues below this ad

A country under constant military threat from the United States has no option ‌but to ensure ‍that ⁠everything at ​its disposal can be used to push back and, if possible, restore balance against anyone ⁠who dares to attack Iran,” the ⁠official said.

The US military has in the past periodically sent increased forces to the Middle East at times of heightened tensions, moves ‌that were often defensive. However, the US military staged a major buildup last year ahead ‌of its June strikes against Iran’s nuclear program.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Jan 24, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us