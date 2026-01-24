Iran will treat any attack as ‘all-out war against us,’ says senior Iran official

Protesters shout slogans against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran, outside Iran's embassy in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

Iran will treat any attack “as an all-out war against us,” a senior Iranian official said on Friday, ahead of the arrival of a US military aircraft carrier strike group and other assets in the Middle East in the coming days.”

This military buildup – we hope it is ‍not ⁠intended for real confrontation – but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran,” said the senior Iranian official, speaking on condition ​of anonymity.