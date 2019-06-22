Tehran will respond firmly to any US threat: Iran official

Iran Saturday said it will respond firmly to any US threat against it, citing foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, Reuters reported. “We will not allow any violation against Iran’s borders. Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America,” Mousavi was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Tensions between US and Iran has spiked after an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran maintained that the drone was shot down over its territory, whereas Washington claimed that it happened in international airspace. To further bolster its claims, Iran had released a video late Thursday of what it said was the moment the drone was shot down.

“Regardless of any decision they (US officials) make, we will not allow the Islamic Republic’s territory to be violated,” Mousavi said.

US President Donald Trump had said on Friday that he aborted a military strike on Iran to avoid a ‘disproportionate loss of life’ in response to Tehran’s downing of the drone indicating that he was open to talks. He added that the military had been “cocked and loaded” for a strike against Iran Thursday night, but called it off with 10 minutes to spare when a general told him that 150 people would probably die in the attack.

“Ten minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world,” Trump had tweeted.

However, Trump had earlier struck a combative tone in his initial public comments about Iran shooting down the Global Hawk surveillance aircraft. “Iran made a very big mistake!” he tweeted, later adding at the White House: “This country will not stand for it, that I can tell you.”