‘Sea of Oman becomes your graveyard’: Iran’s chilling warning to US as Pakistan delivers new West Asia peace proposal

Iran port blockade tensions escalate as Tehran warns the US, signals military readiness, and submits a revised proposal to restart diplomacy.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 18, 2026 05:55 PM IST
oil prices surge trump iran hormuz crisisTehran has said that it will not bow to pressure tactics of the United States as the blockade of Iranian ports by Washington began on April 13. (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A top Iranian official on Monday warned the United States to lift the blockade of Iranian ports and reportedly said Tehran’s military is ready for further confrontation as the Islamic Republic submitted a revised proposal to Pakistan to end the conflict in West Asia.

Speaking on state television, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Tehran’s Expediency Council and former IRGC commander warned that Washington should lift the Iranian ports blockade and called it an “act of war” and added that confronting the blockade was Tehran’s right, Al Jazeera reported.

The Threat of Escalation at Sea

“We advise the US military to end the siege before the Sea of Oman becomes your graveyard,” Rezaei said. The former IRGC commander added, “The longer they prolong the naval blockade of Iran, the greater the damage to countries around the world will be.”

Also Read | ‘No trust in America’: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi talks of Strait of Hormuz during India visit

Tehran has said that it will not bow to pressure tactics of the United States as the blockade of Iranian ports by Washington began on April 13 and President Donald Trump has said the restrictions will remain until Iran agrees to a peace deal on his conditions.

Diplomacy and Military Readiness

Rezaei, while commenting on negotiations to end the conflict, said the US needed to “show in practice that it is trustworthy”.

Story continues below this ad

“It is America that must prove itself now. Our armed forces have their finger on the trigger, and, at the same time, diplomacy continues,” the former IRGC commander added.

Revised Iranian proposal to end war submitted

Pakistan has shared the revised proposal from Iran to end the conflict in West Asia to the United States as peace talks between the two countries remain stalled, Reuters reported quoting a Pakistani source.

Confirming the development, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson ​Esmaeil Baghaei said that Tehran’s views had been “conveyed to the ⁠American side through mediator Pakistan”.

Trump, last week had said, that the ceasefire with Iran which was reached in April was “on life support”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments