Khamenei’s aide warns Iran war could reach Indian Ocean if US or Israel attacks again

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday warned that Tehran could expand the West Asia war to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel attacks again. Major-General Yahya Rahim Safavi’s warning comes as an Iranian delegation, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

Safavi’s video statement was released by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

Safavi said, “Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: Trump must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend the knee. pic.twitter.com/D1vKyDkGys — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 23, 2026

Iran prepares for possible US-Israel attacks

Khamenei’s aide added that the Iranian military has prepared plans if the US-Israel resume their attacks on Tehran, and the strategy would work for the worst-case scenario. Safavi also praised Yemen-based Houthi rebels for taking control of the Red Sea coastline.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran must be understood by Mr. Trump and those who seek to bully us: That we are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations, without accepting the language of force. pic.twitter.com/SfcNHZZkp7 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 23, 2026

Threatening to open a new front from the Red Sea and other adjoining regional territories, he said, “I must state here that if the Americans start a new war, a new front centred on the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait may open up before their very eyes.”

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Pezeshkian takes aim at Trump at UNGA

Iran President Pezeshkian, during his address to the UNGA on Wednesday, turned the tables on Washington by describing America as the “true bully” and “terrorist” in the Middle East, while asserting that Tehran has always shown its commitment to the negotiating table.

During the speech at the UN headquarters, Pezeshkian repeatedly insisted that Iran would never bend the knee to the US. “It must be understood by President Trump and those who seek to bully us that we are ready for dialogue and diplomacy and negotiations, but without the language of force,” he added.

US-Israel-Iran war spreads across West Asia

Notably, the US-Israel and Iran war, which began in February, has trickled down to other regions in West Asia, with Tehran-backed Houthi rebels continuously hitting Saudi Arabia and its state refineries, including Aramco. The US military’s naval blockade of Iran and the Islamic Republic’s virtual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continue, making it uncertain who controls the strategic waterway.