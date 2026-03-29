‘We are waiting for you’: Tehran’s warning after US gears up for ground ops in Iran

Taking to X, Iranian Embassy in India shared a page of Tehran Times that read "Welcome to hell".

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 29, 2026 01:21 PM IST
us troopsA member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society stands at Hypercar, an auto service center, amid damages which according to the company's officials were caused by strikes on March 1, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Soon after reports suggested that the United States is preparing for ground operations in Tehran, Iran issued a stern warning, stating that the US’s move will be met with aggressive retaliation.

“We are waiting for you,” the Iranian Embassy in India said in post on X, sharing a page of Tehran Times read “Welcome to hell”.

The page also mentioned that the US troops who arrive in Iran will return dead. “US troops who set foot on Iranian soil will leave only in a coffin,” the page read.

This comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that 3,500 American sailors and marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility on Friday (Mar 27).

Meanwhile, Washington Post also reported that the Pentagon is gearing up to conduct weeks of ground operations in Iran.

The plan could reportedly include ​raids by Special ⁠Operations and conventional infantry. The authorities have also planned to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne to the ‌region.

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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