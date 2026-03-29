‘We are waiting for you’: Tehran’s warning after US gears up for ground ops in Iran

Soon after reports suggested that the United States is preparing for ground operations in Tehran, Iran issued a stern warning, stating that the US’s move will be met with aggressive retaliation.

“We are waiting for you,” the Iranian Embassy in India said in post on X, sharing a page of Tehran Times read “Welcome to hell”.

WE ARE WAITING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/BatC2oEdfu — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 29, 2026

The page also mentioned that the US troops who arrive in Iran will return dead. “US troops who set foot on Iranian soil will leave only in a coffin,” the page read.

This comes after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that 3,500 American sailors and marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility on Friday (Mar 27).

Meanwhile, Washington Post also reported that the Pentagon is gearing up to conduct weeks of ground operations in Iran.

The plan could reportedly include ​raids by Special ⁠Operations and conventional infantry. The authorities have also planned to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne to the ‌region.