Iran war: Why did US attack ship with Indians onboard?

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India on Wednesday summoned the top American diplomat in Delhi after US forces struck a commercial oil tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman. Three sailors are still missing. This is the first diplomatic confrontation between India and the Donald Trump administration over the ongoing Iran war.
The vessel, MT Settebello, was hit by American forces while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.
According to the US military, the tanker was carrying Iranian oil and was attempting to violate a naval blockade imposed around Iran amid the escalating regional war.
The US military said the Palau-flagged tanker was part of efforts to transport Iranian oil despite restrictions enforced under the blockade. The officials claimed the ship ignored warnings and continued its voyage, leading toa a strike on its engine room using what they described as “precision munitions.”
US Central Command said the objective was to disable the vessel rather than sink it. Officials maintained that the crew had been warned before the attack and that measures were taken to minimise casualties.
It was the eighth merchant vessel disabled by US forces in waters around Iran since the blockade began.
Of the 24 Indian seafarers onboard, 21 were rescued through a joint operation involving Omani authorities and maritime agencies. However, three Indian sailors remain unaccounted for.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the missing crew members but stopped short of directly criticising Washington in its official statement. However, India conveyed its concerns by summoning US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks, as Ambassador Sergio Gor was reportedly out of the country.
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