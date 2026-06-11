Iran war: Why did US attack ship with Indians onboard?

The vessel, M/T Settebello, was hit by American forces while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes.(Source: File/ Representational)

India on Wednesday summoned the top American diplomat in Delhi after US forces struck a commercial oil tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman. Three sailors are still missing. This is the first diplomatic confrontation between India and the Donald Trump administration over the ongoing Iran war.

The vessel, MT Settebello, was hit by American forces while sailing near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

Ship ignored warnings, attacked

According to the US military, the tanker was carrying Iranian oil and was attempting to violate a naval blockade imposed around Iran amid the escalating regional war.