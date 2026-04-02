‘Iran’s navy gone… leaders dead’ to ‘I killed an evil genius’: Top quotes from Trump’s address to nation

08

"Iran's strategy was so obvious. They wanted to produce as many missiles as possible, and they did with the longest range possible. And they had some weapons that nobody believed they had. We just learned that out. We took them out. We took them all out so that no one would really dare stop them. And they raced for a nuclear bomb, a nuclear weapon, a nuclear weapon like nobody's ever seen before. They were right at the doorstep. For years, everyone has said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, but in the end, those are just words if you're not willing to take action when the time comes."