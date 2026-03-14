Iran war: Air Canada cancels Toronto-Dubai flights until May 1; IndiGo to levy fuel surcharge

Due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, thousands of passengers across the region have been left stranded. Airlines are consistently issuing updates and advisories to keep passengers updated and informed. Here’s what to expect as the Iran war spills over to Day 15.
Air Canada
Air Canada has announced that its Toronto-Dubai flights will remain cancelled until at least May 1 due to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.
In a statement posted on social media, the airline said it plans to gradually reintroduce the service once flights can safely resume. In the meantime, Air Canada said it is adding more capacity on its Delhi route to provide travellers with alternative options for travel to Canada.
Due to unrest in the Middle East, our Toronto-Dubai flights are cancelled until at least May 1. We plan to reintroduce service gradually when flights can safely resume. We continue to add capacity to Delhi to provide travellers with options to Canada. pic.twitter.com/SDriwdHZEf
In an advisory, the airlines said both carriers will continue their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat. This includes a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat.
Additionally, Air India will operate one round trip from Delhi and two round trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.
Air India Express will additionally operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.
Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
UAE
Ras Al Khaimah
No
Yes
Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode
UAE
Sharjah
No
Yes
Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
UAE
Al Ain
No
No
—
Oman
Muscat
Yes
No
Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai
Oman
Salalah
No
No
—
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah
Yes
No
Air India – Delhi x 1, Mumbai x 2
Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangaluru
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
No
Yes
Air India Express – Kozhikode x 1
Air India – Delhi x 1
Saudi Arabia
Dammam
No
No
—
Bahrain
Bahrain
No
No
—
Qatar
Doha
No
No
—
Kuwait
Kuwait
No
No
—
Israel
Tel Aviv
No
No
—
Apart from scheduled operations, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the respective departure stations. These flights are being operated with the necessary permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities, the advisory added.
Air India added that all its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other international destinations continue to operate as scheduled.
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IndiGo
While there was no new advisory from IndiGo regarding flight status for the day, the airlines on X said it will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026 due to an increase in fuel prices.
Fuel charge on bookings
Due to the sharp increase in fuel prices amid the evolving geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East, IndiGo will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026.
Etihad Airways said it is currently operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.
The airline urged passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date and to monitor their email for further updates. All affected passengers will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming the status of their flights, the advisory added.
Passengers and members are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of the new flights.
Latest flight schedulehttps://t.co/GD92B7rrrz
Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on https://t.co/CWJT5GwpvU.
The airlines also advised against fake accounts posing as Etihad and providing fake refund forms.
“We’ve identified several fake accounts posing as Etihad, contacting our guests and providing fake refund forms. Etihad will never request passwords, one‑time codes, payment details, or any sensitive information through social media messages,” the airlines said in a post on X.
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