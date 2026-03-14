Iran war: Air Canada cancels Toronto-Dubai flights until May 1; IndiGo to levy fuel surcharge

Due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, thousands of passengers across the region have been left stranded. Airlines are consistently issuing updates and advisories to keep passengers updated and informed. Here’s what to expect as the Iran war spills over to Day 15.

Air Canada has announced that its Toronto-Dubai flights will remain cancelled until at least May 1 due to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

In a statement posted on social media, the airline said it plans to gradually reintroduce the service once flights can safely resume. In the meantime, Air Canada said it is adding more capacity on its Delhi route to provide travellers with alternative options for travel to Canada.

Due to unrest in the Middle East, our Toronto-Dubai flights are cancelled until at least May 1. We plan to reintroduce service gradually when flights can safely resume. We continue to add capacity to Delhi to provide travellers with options to Canada. pic.twitter.com/SDriwdHZEf — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 13, 2026

Air India and Air India Express

Air India and Air India Express said they will together operate a total of 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 14, 2026.

#ImportantUpdate Air India and Air India Express will together operate 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 14 March 2026. For more details: https://t.co/pTI3BZPcI3 — Air India (@airindia) March 13, 2026

In an advisory, the airlines said both carriers will continue their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat. This includes a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Additionally, Air India will operate one round trip from Delhi and two round trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express will additionally operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi x 3, Mumbai x 2

Air India Express – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi x 2, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai x 2 UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi x 1, Mumbai x 2

Air India Express – Kozhikode, Mangaluru Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India Express – Kozhikode x 1

Air India – Delhi x 1 Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Apart from scheduled operations, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the respective departure stations. These flights are being operated with the necessary permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities, the advisory added.

Air India added that all its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other international destinations continue to operate as scheduled.

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IndiGo

While there was no new advisory from IndiGo regarding flight status for the day, the airlines on X said it will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026 due to an increase in fuel prices.

Fuel charge on bookings Due to the sharp increase in fuel prices amid the evolving geopolitical situation in parts of the Middle East, IndiGo will implement a fuel charge on domestic and international routes for bookings made on or after 14 March 2026. Please find the detailed… pic.twitter.com/Q0CGCPz59I — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 13, 2026

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways said it is currently operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

The airline urged passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date and to monitor their email for further updates. All affected passengers will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming the status of their flights, the advisory added.

Passengers and members are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of the new flights.

Latest flight schedulehttps://t.co/GD92B7rrrz Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible. Tickets are also available for sale on https://t.co/CWJT5GwpvU. Traveling to the airport

Guests and members of the public should not travel to… pic.twitter.com/w6bYWhbk9N — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 13, 2026

The airlines also advised against fake accounts posing as Etihad and providing fake refund forms.

“We’ve identified several fake accounts posing as Etihad, contacting our guests and providing fake refund forms. Etihad will never request passwords, one‑time codes, payment details, or any sensitive information through social media messages,” the airlines said in a post on X.