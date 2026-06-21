US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran, US set for Switzerland talks amid Hormuz dispute

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, center, arrives at the Buergenstock resort in Obbuergen, near Lucerne, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Peace Talks News Live Updates: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the Strait of Hormuz has been closed following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that killed at least 32 people since early Sunday. This comes as Washington and Tehran prepare for talks in Switzerland, raising questions about the impact on global shipping and the chances of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Talks in Switzerland: US Vice President JD Vance is travelling to Switzerland for discussions with Iranian officials, where both sides are expected to outline the structure of negotiations. Iranian representatives are already present but have indicated that progress will depend on addressing the situation in Lebanon. Tehran has said it is ready to continue diplomacy, while calling on the US to ensure Israel follows any agreed terms.

Story continues below this ad Latest developments Iran’s IRGC said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

The US military rejected Iran’s claim that it controls the waterway.

US President Donald Trump warned of possible US tolls on shipping if no deal is reached.

Dozens have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past two days.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tehran is open to talks but linked progress to developments in Lebanon. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk’s live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 08:33 AM IST Pakistan PM, military chief to join Switzerland talks on MoU follow-up The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will take part in technical-level talks in Switzerland on Sunday, following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said the talks will be held in Bürgenstock as a follow-up to the MoU, adding that Prime Minister Sharif, along with a high-level delegation, has departed Islamabad for Switzerland. Islamabad: 20 June 2026.



As a follow-up to the signing of Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026.



Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will… pic.twitter.com/fs0cDgFJlw — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) June 20, 2026 Jun 21, 2026 08:30 AM IST US-Iran MoU ‘already falling apart’, Democratic lawmaker says Members of the Democratic Party are continuing to criticise Trump over his handling of the war with Iran. Johnny Olszewski, a Democratic congressman from Maryland, said Trump’s “war of choice” was a “disaster” and argued that the agreement with Iran was already breaking down. “The dressed up ceasefire masquerading as a ‘deal’ is already falling apart,” he wrote in a post on X. “Americans deserve better.” This war of choice has been a disaster.



The dressed up ceasefire masquerading as a “deal” is already falling apart.



Americans deserve better.https://t.co/Oeq4zv7l17 — Rep. Johnny Olszewski (@RepJohnnyO) June 20, 2026 Jun 21, 2026 08:27 AM IST Iran says it is closing strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes in Lebanon Iran has said it is closing the strait of Hormuz after waves of Israeli strikes in Lebanon in a move that threatens to derail the fragile interim peace deal with the US, signed just days ago. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned ships not to approach the strategic waterway, which before the war carried a fifth of global oil and liquid gas supplies, citing what it called Israeli crimes in Lebanon and a US violation of commitments to establish a ceasefire there. Jun 21, 2026 08:24 AM IST A recap of recent developments Vance in Switzerland for Iran talks: US VP JD Vance says he’s hopeful talks with Tehran will advance Iran’s nuclear program + Lebanon situation. Iran’s stance at table: Delegation led by Speaker Ghalibaf + FM Araghchi says goal is full implementation of the MoU to end the war. Lebanon/Gaza violence continues: Israeli forces killed 16 in Lebanon Sat despite Hezbollah ceasefire. Strait of Hormuz standoff: Iran’s IRGC says it’s closing the Strait over MoU violations, but US military says the waterway remains open to all vessels. Trump on shipping tolls: President Trump says no tolls through the Strait unless collected by the US.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd