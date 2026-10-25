US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says attack on Iran could come tomorrow, or a deal might

A bird flies low over the water as cargo ships lie at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The Houthis attacked the Yemeni port city of Aden on October 24, saying they targeted the Al-Nasr camp and a naval military base. Yemen’s government confirmed that the Houthis were attacking Aden. Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said fragments from intercepted missiles fell on Mecca and Jeddah. The incidents came as the region faces wider tension involving Iran, the US and Israel, and as Israeli forces continued a large operation in the occupied West Bank.

Attack on Aden: Yemen’s government said Aden, the southern port city, was under attack. The Houthis said they hit the Al-Nasr camp and a naval military base. The reports gave no further details on damage or casualties.

Story continues below this ad Debris falls on Mecca and Jeddah: Saudi Civil Defence said pieces of intercepted missiles fell on Mecca and Jeddah. Two ballistic missiles were intercepted and shrapnel landed in Makkah. The Saudi-led coalition also said it stopped two Houthi missiles fired towards Taif and Yanbu, and a ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh. The Houthis said they targeted seven locations across Saudi Arabia. The US embassy in Riyadh issued a Level 3 travel advisory. Key world developments: The Houthis say they hit the Al-Nasr camp and a naval base in Aden; Yemen’s government says the city was attacked.

Saudi Civil Defence says debris from intercepted missiles fell on Mecca and Jeddah.

The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted missiles aimed at Taif, Yanbu and Riyadh.

Pezeshkian blames the US for the failed interim deal talks but wants a new try.

About 2,200 people have been displaced in Hebron as Israel carries out raids across the West Bank. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 25, 2026 05:49 AM IST Explosions reported in southern Yemen Violent explosions have been reported in southern Yemen, between the provinces of Lahij and Aden, our colleagues on the ground have reported. Oct 25, 2026 05:48 AM IST Trump says attack on Iran could come tomorrow, or a deal might US President Donald Trump says the US is considering an attack on Iran that could come as soon as tomorrow, but that it could also reach a major deal with Tehran. Trump said he would not reveal the timing of any possible military operation. He said he had dealt with Iran very well and might have to “finish the job”, or Iran might reach an agreement. He said he was not sure whether Iran would make a deal, but that the US would win “either way.” On Friday, Trump said at a rally that the US “may do another little epic fury”, using the codename of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28. Oct 25, 2026 05:46 AM IST Air India, Air India Express extend flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until November 7, 2026, a notice said. Services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31, it added. Oct 25, 2026 05:46 AM IST Iranian Embassy in Baghdad denies smuggling claims, urges Iraq to address allegations Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad has strongly denied allegations from an aide to Iraq’s prime minister regarding the Sheeb border crossing between the countries. In a statement on X, the Iranian diplomatic mission urged Iraqi authorities to take a stance regarding Abdul Amir Taiban’s claims that Iran uses the border crossing to smuggle narcotics and counterfeit currency. The embassy said Taiban’s claims are harmful to Iran-Iraq relations. Oct 25, 2026 05:44 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. Stay with us for the latest updates on Iran, the Middle East and world news.

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