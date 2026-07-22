US-Iran War News Live Updates: US strikes Iran for 11th straight night as fight over Strait of Hormuz escalates

Residents clear rubble from their homes destroyed during the Israel-Hezbollah war in Ghandouriyeh village, southern Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

The US military carried out an eleventh consecutive night of strikes on Iran, hitting targets in the south and west of the country. President Donald Trump said Iran was “desperate” for talks and threatened to strike a suspected new Iranian nuclear site “very heavily”. The exchange has widened well beyond Iran and the US: a desalination plant and power stations caught fire in Kuwait after fresh Iranian strikes, while Bahrain and Jordan also came under attack. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said two tankers that “took an unsafe route” through the Strait of Hormuz caught fire. Yemen’s Houthi rebels declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, adding further strain to global energy supplies, while two tankers carrying Saudi crude reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after Houthi threats.

What’s the latest on the nuclear threat?

Trump said the US would likely soon strike the area of Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified underground site believed to be tied to Iran’s nuclear programme. Tehran said any attack on its nuclear facilities would count as an expansion of the war. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress the war has cost $37.5 billion so far, though AP reported experts believe the real bill is likely far higher, as he and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine sought more funding from lawmakers.

Story continues below this ad Five latest developments: US Central Command said it struck Iranian “military targets” late Tuesday, marking the 11th straight night of attacks.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan said they intercepted aerial attacks on Tuesday.

Two Saudi crude tankers reversed course in the Red Sea after Houthi threats.

Trump said the Houthis had not yet closed the Bab el-Mandeb strait but warned the US would act if they did.

Oil prices climbed over 2%, with Brent crude above $91 a barrel. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates on the conflict from West Asia and the US. Live Updates Jul 22, 2026 05:55 AM IST Oil prices rise slightly after US announces new round of strikes on Iran Oil prices inched higher in early trading on Wednesday as fears of further supply disruptions intensified after US forces said it began striking Iranian military targets for the 11th straight night and Kuwait reported attacks by Iranian drones. Brent crude futures rose 0.55%, or 50 cents, to $91.51 after markets opened on Wednesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.36%, ⁠or ​30 cents, to $84.64 in low volume trading. This comes after oil settled at a five-week high on Tuesday after US forces struck targets in southern and western Iran, while Iran attacked US facilities ​in Bahrain, ​Kuwait and Jordan. The US military said it ⁠began its latest strikes on Iran late on Tuesday in the United States, or early Wednesday ‌in Iran. The US attacks came a short while after the Kuwaiti army said its air defences were intercepting Iranian drones on Wednesday. Jul 22, 2026 05:51 AM IST US Congress pushing forward plan to integrate US, Israeli militaries, say congress members A congressional rules panel has refused to allow a floor vote on an amendment targeting deeper US-Israeli military cooperation, according to representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna. Massie said on X that no debate or vote had been permitted on the section covering integration of US military technology and supply chains with Israel's. Khanna said in a video that lawmakers weren't even given a chance to vote on stopping the two countries from co-producing weapons, adding that the next step would be pushing to remove the provision during House-Senate conference negotiations. .@RepThomasMassie and I are leading the fight against military integration with Israel.



Congress was denied a vote on an amendment to stop it. Now we will fight to strip this provision in the conference between the House and Senate. pic.twitter.com/N32ItVgBlm — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 21, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 05:48 AM IST Explosions reported near Iran’s Tabriz Several explosions have been reported near the southern part of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, according to the Fars news agency. Jul 22, 2026 05:48 AM IST Air defence activity reported in northeastern Tehran Residents have reported hearing air defence activity in northeastern Tehran, according to the Fars news agency. Jul 22, 2026 05:47 AM IST What has happened so far US Central Command said it struck Iranian "military targets" late Tuesday, marking the 11th straight night of attacks, and said the strikes aim to keep weakening Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan said they intercepted aerial attacks on Tuesday. Two Saudi crude tankers reversed course in the Red Sea after Houthi threats. Oil prices climbed over 2%, with Brent crude above $91 a barrel.

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