US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran security chief says ‘very good discussions’ held with Mecca pact countries

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, center, Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkey's intelligence service, right, and Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, attend a meeting of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top Iranian officials in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met Iran’s president and security chief in Tehran on October 26, and both sides agreed to continue talks and seek a way to ease tensions. Iran’s security chief said the sides held “very good discussions”. Tehran said the aim is to “seek peace”. The meeting was the first between Iran and the three countries, which make up the newly formed Mecca pact. It came as Saudi-led forces struck Houthi targets in Yemen, Egypt moved to back Riyadh, and Russia prepared to host Iran’s president in Moscow.

What was agreed in Tehran: The Mecca pact delegation met President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran’s security chief. Iranian state media said the talks began in the morning, and later Tehran said both sides would keep talking. Iran said the countries agreed that the region must ensure its own security. Pezeshkian also urged “regional unity” during the meeting. Saudi Arabia said the visit aimed to stop the situation from worsening.

Story continues below this ad Nuclear issue off the table: Iran said the talks with the Mecca pact states would not cover its nuclear programme. The focus was on regional security and on cooling tensions between Iran, the US and Yemen. Key World developments Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey held talks in Tehran with Iran’s president and security chief, and agreed to carry on.

Iran said the countries agree that regional security must come from the region, and that nuclear issues are not part of the talks.

The Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi missile sites in Yemen and said it downed three drones over Riyadh and the south.

Egypt’s parliament approved military support for Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks.

Putin is set to meet Iran’s president and Qatar’s Emir in Moscow on Tuesday. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 27, 2026 05:02 AM IST Pezeshkian warns against Israeli attacks, calls for regional unity Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Muslim-majority countries to strengthen cooperation and take a united stand against Israeli attacks across the region. Speaking after a meeting in Tehran with Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Pezeshkian said: “We must not allow the Zionist regime to carry out assassinations and acts of aggression against any individual or country whenever it wishes.” “I am confident that if Islamic countries stand together and adopt a coordinated position, such actions will not be repeated,” he added, according to a statement published by Iran’s presidential office on Telegram. Oct 27, 2026 04:56 AM IST Netanyahu says election win could see US-Israel war on Iran resume Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that he and Donald Trump could restart the war on Iran should he win the Israeli election, after the US president said they should “finish the job”. Trump commented on a Truth Social post on Sunday, saying: “Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” Netanyahu said Trump was willing to take action “that would finally, finally, remove the Iranian threat”, but only as long as Netanyahu himself remains in power. The Israeli prime minister said he had already instructed the Israeli intelligence service and military to “bring down this regime [Iran] because that is the only way to put an end to this threat”. Trump said on Monday that he believed Netanyahu had done a “very good job” under “very trying conditions”. Oct 27, 2026 04:53 AM IST Iran says agreed with Mecca pact countries security must come from region Iran said Monday it had agreed with three countries party to the Mecca pact, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, that regional security should be ensured by countries in the region itself and not by foreign actors. "The outcomes we agreed on were that security in the region where we live should be endogenous, meaning it should be achieved by the countries themselves, and that we must prevent any kind of foreign intervention in this region," Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei said after the meeting. Oct 27, 2026 04:51 AM IST White House says Trump holds ‘all the cards’ on Iran US officials have made no direct mention of a military campaign in Tehran in the last few hours. They say President Donald Trump holds all the cards on what happens next in Iran. Officials say tens of millions of barrels of oil still pass through the Strait of Hormuz every day. They also say Operation Epic Fury badly damaged Iran’s military, leaving it with no air force and no air defences, and that its army was destroyed and its ships sunk. Trump has said there will be no attacks on Iran before the midterm elections next Tuesday. He has, however, been given several military options if he decides to restart the conflict. These range from continuing operations in Iran to using the “mother of all bombs”, a very large explosive device. The White House says that unless Iran changes its behaviour, the US will finish what it started with Epic Fury. Oct 27, 2026 04:50 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. Stay with us for the latest updates on the US-Iran situation and other world news.

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