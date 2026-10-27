US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran security chief says ‘very good discussions’ held with Mecca pact countries

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, center, Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkey's intelligence service, right, and Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, left, attend a meeting of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other top Iranian officials in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met Iran’s president and security chief in Tehran on October 26, and both sides agreed to continue talks and seek a way to ease tensions. Iran’s security chief said the sides held “very good discussions”. Tehran said the aim is to “seek peace”. The meeting was the first between Iran and the three countries, which make up the newly formed Mecca pact. It came as Saudi-led forces struck Houthi targets in Yemen, Egypt moved to back Riyadh, and Russia prepared to host Iran’s president in Moscow.
What was agreed in Tehran: The Mecca pact delegation met President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran’s security chief. Iranian state media said the talks began in the morning, and later Tehran said both sides would keep talking. Iran said the countries agreed that the region must ensure its own security. Pezeshkian also urged “regional unity” during the meeting. Saudi Arabia said the visit aimed to stop the situation from worsening.
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Nuclear issue off the table: Iran said the talks with the Mecca pact states would not cover its nuclear programme. The focus was on regional security and on cooling tensions between Iran, the US and Yemen.
Key World developments
- Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey held talks in Tehran with Iran’s president and security chief, and agreed to carry on.
- Iran said the countries agree that regional security must come from the region, and that nuclear issues are not part of the talks.
- The Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi missile sites in Yemen and said it downed three drones over Riyadh and the south.
- Egypt’s parliament approved military support for Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks.
- Putin is set to meet Iran’s president and Qatar’s Emir in Moscow on Tuesday.
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