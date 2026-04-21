Iran war-funding could have saved 87 million lives, says UN: Here’s how much is spent on the conflict every day
Tom Fletcher, the head of the UN’s humanitarian agency, also predicted that, with food and fuel inflation inching closer to 20%, the world will feel the impact for years, pushing more people in sub-Saharan Africa and east Africa into poverty.
An excavator removes rubble at the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/File)
The United Nations’ humanitarian agency has flagged that the war on Iran was having ripple effect across the world and that its funding could have saved 87 million lives if allocated as humanitarian aid.
Speaking at Chatham House in London, Tom Fletcher, the head of the UN’s humanitarian agency, also predicted that, with food and fuel inflation inching closer to 20%, the world will feel the impact for years, pushing more people in sub-Saharan Africa and east Africa into poverty.
“For every day of this conflict, $2bn is being spent. My entire target for a hyper-prioritised plan to save 87 million lives is $23bn. We could have funded that in less than a fortnight of this reckless war. Now, of course, we cannot,” The Guardian quoted Fletcher as saying.
Why UN’s humanitarian agency is in short of funds?
Fletcher is struggling with a humanitarian aid funding crisis, amounting to a 50% cut in his budget. Apart form the US-Iran war, the international cuts to overseas aid driven by a mix of ideology and demands from defence budgets are also taking a toll on the budget. A former UK diplomat and foreign policy adviser to successive prime ministers, also accused British politicians of indulging in internal conflicts for more than 10 years leaving the UK in a “defensive crouch”.
Fletcher slams Trump for normalising use of violent landuage
Fletcher warned against the normalisation of violent language, and said: “The idea suddenly that it is OK to say, ‘We are going to blow stuff up, we are going to bomb you back to the stone ages, destroy your civilisation’ – normalising that kind of language is really dangerous.” “It gives more freedom to all the other wannabe autocrats round the world to use that sort of language and those sort of tactics, targeting civilian infrastructure and civilians in a way that completely breaches international law.”
Describing UN’s relations with the Trump administration as a “rollercoaster ride”, he has now made some progress in convincing the president’s team that the UN is “not just a bunch of woke, incompetent, useless, exhausted bureaucrats”.
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