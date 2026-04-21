Iran war-funding could have saved 87 million lives, says UN: Here’s how much is spent on the conflict every day

An excavator removes rubble at the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (AP Photo/File)

The United Nations’ humanitarian agency has flagged that the war on Iran was having ripple effect across the world and that its funding could have saved 87 million lives if allocated as humanitarian aid.

Speaking at Chatham House in London, Tom Fletcher, the head of the UN’s humanitarian agency, also predicted that, with food and fuel inflation inching closer to 20%, the world will feel the impact for years, pushing more people in sub-Saharan Africa and east Africa into poverty.

“For every day of this conflict, $2bn is being spent. My entire target for a hyper-prioritised plan to save 87 million lives is $23bn. We could have funded that in less than a fortnight of this reckless war. Now, of course, we cannot,” The Guardian quoted Fletcher as saying.