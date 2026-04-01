Iran says ‘prepared for 6 months of war’ as Trump weighs Middle East exit

Iran is prepared to continue the war for “at least six months”, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera. United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday signalled that America wanted out of the Middle East conflict soon.

Araghchi made clear that Iran is well stocked and is ready to “defend itself for as long as required”. “At least six months,” he said, when asked directly how long Iran was prepared to sustain the conflict. Trump earlier suggested Washington is considering ending its military involvement in the region within two to three weeks, irrespective of whether a deal was cracked with Tehran or not.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country has “the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met, especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression”. He said this during a conversation with European Council president Antonio Costa, news agency AFP reported.

Iran denies accepting US conditions

Araghchi also denied claims that Iran had accepted US terms to end the war. Tehran has not responded to the 15-point American plan, nor has it put forward five conditions of its own to the US side, he said. “We have not given any response to this 15-point American plan so far,” he said. “No condition has been presented to the opposing side from our end.”

“We have many considerations. Our conditions for ending the war are completely clear. We do not accept a ceasefire; we are seeking a complete end to the war, not only in Iran but in the entire region. We also want guarantees so that these conflicts are not repeated and the damages inflicted on the Iranian people are compensated. Our position is completely clear,” Aragchhi told Al Jazeera.

🔸Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi’s interview with Al Jazeera: 2/5 🔹Host: It has been said that you have put forward five conditions. Have you really responded to these conditions?

🔹Dr. Araghchi: No, no condition has been presented to the opposing side from our end. Those… pic.twitter.com/7ixtRdb8uY — Iran in Japan/ 駐日イラン大使館 (@IraninJapan) April 1, 2026

Trump and US government officials have repeatedly claimed negotiations are underway and that Iran is “begging for a deal”. While Iran has put forth its conditions via the social media handles of its embassies and consulates, it’s still unclear if a direct negotiation is underway.

However, Iran has not ruled out indirect negotiation channels via friendly nations.

‘Trust Is at Zero’

Araghchi said Iran is reluctant to enter formal talks as there is a total collapse of trust. He said Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal points to a pattern of using negotiations as cover for military action.

Story continues below this ad

“We negotiated once and an agreement was reached, but America withdrew from it without reason. Last year and this year, we also negotiated twice, and the result was an attack,” he said. “Trust does not exist, and to build trust, major actions must be taken.”

He said the first question Iran asks when evaluating any American proposal is how much honesty lies behind it. “We see no honesty.”

The conditions Araghchi outlined for any eventual end to hostilities are sweeping. Iran will not accept a ceasefire, he said — only a complete and permanent end to the war, and one that covers not just Iran but Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen as well. He also demanded compensation for damages inflicted on the Iranian people and credible guarantees that conflicts would not resume, acknowledging that even a UN Security Council guarantee would be insufficient based on its past.