Iran war: Diet Coke sales hit amid aluminium can shortage

While most soft drinks are sold in India ​both in plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is only sold in ⁠cans.

Amid the US-Israel Iran war, Diet Coke sales have been hit as aluminium cans have run short due to the dealyed shipments from the Gulf.

Around 9% of global aluminum production happens in the Gulf and owing to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the supply of cans has been hit.

Even though soft drinks are sold in India both in plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is sold only in cans.

Two Coca-Cola (KO.N), opens new tab distributors told Reuters on Wednesday the company had notified them it ​was rationing supplies or not fulfilling some orders due to a can shortage caused by ​the war.