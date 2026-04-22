Iran war: Diet Coke sales hit amid aluminium can shortage

The Gulf accounts for around 9% of global aluminium production, which has been hit owing to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 03:52 PM IST
diet cokeWhile most soft drinks are sold in India ​both in plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is only sold in ⁠cans.
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Amid the US-Israel Iran war, Diet Coke sales have been hit as aluminium cans have run short due to the dealyed shipments from the Gulf.

Around 9% of global aluminum production happens in the Gulf and owing to the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the supply of cans has been hit.

Even though soft drinks are sold in India both in plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is sold only in cans.
Two Coca-Cola (KO.N), opens new tab distributors told Reuters on Wednesday the company had notified them it ​was rationing supplies or not fulfilling some orders due to a can shortage caused by ​the war.

“We’ve been placing orders but have been told there is a shortage due to war,” Sanjay, one of the distributors, was quoted as saying by Reuters. Coca-Cola declined to comment.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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