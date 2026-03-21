Iran war Day 22: Trump weighs ground troops in Iran as Israel expands strikes to Tehran; US eases oil sanctions amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Pentagon officials have drawn up detailed plans for a possible deployment of US ground forces into Iran, with senior military commanders submitting specific requests as President Trump weighs his next move in the US-Israel-led conflict, CBS News reported, citing sources. Trump has been considering whether to position troops in the region, though it remains unclear under what circumstances he would approve boots on the ground.

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, before adding, “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.” Officials at US Central Command declined to comment, referring queries to the White House and the Pentagon.

At the same time, the Trump administration is exploring options to secure or extract Iran’s nuclear material, according to another CBS News report citing multiple sources. Iran is believed to possess around 450 kg of uranium enriched to 60%, close to weapons-grade, though Trump indicated last week that seizing the stockpile was not a priority. He also rejected a proposal from Vladimir Putin to transfer it to Moscow.

On the ground, the conflict continues to escalate, with the Israeli military carrying out strikes in Tehran on Saturday. Explosions were reported across the capital, as well as in Isfahan and Karaj, marking a significant expansion of Israeli operations deeper into Iranian territory.

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Israel strikes hit Tehran, Isfahan and Karaj

The Israeli military said it carried out strikes targeting sites in Tehran on Saturday, with explosions reported across the capital as well as in the central city of Isfahan and Karaj, west of Tehran. The latest attacks mark a significant expansion of Israeli operations deeper into Iranian territory.

Trump hints at winding down military operations

Trump has suggested that Washington may be nearing the end of its military campaign. The US President said he is considering “winding down” operations, claiming that the United States is very close to meeting its objectives in the war. Despite this, thousands of American service members remain deployed across the Middle East, with an additional 2,500 Marines on the way.

Dubai, UAE News Live Updates

US eases sanctions to stabilise oil markets

In a parallel move aimed at managing economic fallout, the United States has temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil stranded at sea until April 19. The decision, reported by the Associated Press, is intended to ease pressure on global energy markets as prices surge amid the ongoing conflict. The Treasury Department said the waiver applies only to oil already in transit and does not permit new production or sales, with officials estimating that roughly 140 million barrels could enter the market.

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Iran threatens global tourism sites

Iran warned it could target recreational and tourist sites worldwide and said it continues to build missiles, nearly three weeks into US-Israeli strikes, AP reports.

Trump calls NATO ‘paper tiger’ over Hormuz standoff

US President Donald Trump has criticised NATO allies, calling them “paper tigers” over what he described as a lack of support in the war against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, he accused allies of refusing to help resolve the Strait of Hormuz crisis and said there were “no leaders” left to negotiate with in Iran as strikes continued.

Also read | Political class must come together on Iran war, ruling party should reach out

IOCL assures stable fuel supply despite global surge

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd said it has ensured no increase in regular automotive fuel prices in India despite rising global crude costs. A limited revision applies only to premium petrol XP-95. The company said it remains focused on consistent supply and responsible pricing.

Pentagon seeks $200 billion for prolonged war effort

The Pentagon has sought an additional $200 billion from Congress to sustain the war effort, underscoring the scale and uncertainty of the conflict and suggesting that a clear end timeline remains elusive.

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Civilian casualties mount across Iran and Lebanon

The Iranian Red Crescent has said that more than 1,400 people have been killed in Iran, including at least 204 children. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have killed over 1,000 people, among them 118 children.

South Korea joins joint push on Hormuz passage

South Korea has joined signatories to a joint statement aimed at ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran’s blockade. The statement was initially signed by leaders of six countries – the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain and Lithuania have since joined, the BBC reported.

Fire reported at US diplomatic facility in Baghdad

Fires were reported at US diplomatic facilities in Baghdad following strikes, the BBC said. The complex is understood to house US military personnel. Several US diplomatic facilities across the Gulf region have been targeted during the war. US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia suspended operations after Iranian attacks, while the US consulate in Dubai was also struck weeks ago. So far, 13 US personnel have been killed in the conflict.

Iran signals passage for Japanese ships through Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Japanese media that Tehran is prepared to allow Japan-linked vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the BBC reported. Japan is among six countries that have indicated readiness to explore joint efforts to ensure safe passage amid Iran’s blockade.

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US strikes nearly 8,000 targets in three weeks

The United States has struck nearly 8,000 targets in the three weeks since the conflict began. The most intense phase was between March 7 and 9, when around 2,000 targets were hit over three days, according to US Central Command data accessed by CNN.

Khamenei denies role in attacks on Turkey, Oman

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said attacks on Turkey and Oman were not carried out by Iran or its allied forces, Reuters reported.

Airspace curbs, rising costs hit airline operations

Airlines are facing operational challenges due to airspace restrictions, higher fuel prices and rising insurance costs amid the West Asia conflict. India’s aviation regulator DGCA has advised airlines to avoid nine regional airspaces, including Iran, Iraq, Israel and the UAE, until March 28, and to maintain contingency plans.

Oil dips as US, allies discuss Hormuz access

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent as the US and its allies discussed measures to address supply disruptions and secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude fell 1.45 per cent to $107.07 a barrel, while US WTI dropped around 1.3 per cent. Officials said easing sanctions on Iranian oil stranded at sea could boost supply to Asia within days, Reuters reports.