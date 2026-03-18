Iran war Day 19: Tehran targets Israel to ‘avenge’ Ali Larijani’s killing, US drops 5000-pound bomb near Strait of Hormuz

In a fresh barrage, Iran launched cluster missiles at Israel early on Wednesday (Mar 18), which is its most recent use of a weapon meant to spread wider damage and slip past Israel’s air defences and described the attack as revenge for the killing of Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani.
Iranian army’s Commander-in-Chief, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami said that his country’s response to Larijani’s death will be “decisive and regrettable”, adding that “the blood of this exalted martyr and other esteemed martyrs will be avenged”, according to Tasnim news agency.
Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also threatened US President Donald Trump of a “more devastating” response, stating that POTUS “must wait for our surprises” and that the armed forces’ response will be “more devastating than the actions and imagination of the enemy, and this path will continue until his surrender”, reported Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.
Here are the top developments from the 19th day of the war:
Iran confirms top officials killed by Israel: Iran confirmed that its security chief Ali Larijani and the head of the Basij paramilitary force Gholamreza Soleimani were killed and vowed “intense” attacks and “rapid strike” against Israel.
Joe Kent resigns: Trump’s US intelligence official, Joe Kent, announced his resignation on Tuesday, stating that he “cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran”.
Trump, reacting to the resignation, said, “It’s a good thing he is out because he said Iran was not a threat.” He further added that Kent was “very weak on security.”
Renewed attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad: Rocket and drone attacks by Iran resumed on Wednesday morning, in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Baghdad, according to CNN.
Iranian missile hit close to Australia’s military headquarters in UAE: An Iranian missile struck near Australia’s military headquarters in the Middle East in the UAE, said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
“At 9:15 this morning at the Al Minhad base that Australia has in the United Arab Emirates, there was an Iranian projectile hit near that base,” Albanese told reporters.
“I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured, and everyone is absolutely safe,” he added.
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Israel steps up attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon: Israel continued striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon.
US military drops 5,000-pound bomb near Strait of Hormuz: The United States dropped GPS-guided munitions on Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz late on Tuesday, US Central Command announced on X. “Hours ago, US forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said. “The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”
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