Iran war Day 19: Tehran targets Israel to ‘avenge’ Ali Larijani’s killing, US drops 5000-pound bomb near Strait of Hormuz

In a fresh barrage, Iran launched cluster missiles at Israel early on Wednesday (Mar 18), which is its most recent use of a weapon meant to spread wider damage and slip past Israel’s air defences and described the attack as revenge for the killing of Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani.

Iranian army’s Commander-in-Chief, Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami said that his country’s response to Larijani’s death will be “decisive and regrettable”, adding that “the blood of this exalted martyr and other esteemed martyrs will be avenged”, according to Tasnim news agency.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also threatened US President Donald Trump of a “more devastating” response, stating that POTUS “must wait for our surprises” and that the armed forces’ response will be “more devastating than the actions and imagination of the enemy, and this path will continue until his surrender”, reported Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.