‘War close to over’: Trump says Iran will take ’20 years to rebuild’ amid uncertainty over peace talks

United States President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran could be close to over (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the Iran war is “very close to being over” during the final days of the two-week ceasefire agreement, as uncertainty looms over peace talks between the two nations.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “I think it’s close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over.” His remarks come shortly after the New York Post reported that the peace talks between Iran and the US could resume on Thursday, days after the stalled talks in Pakistan.

During the conversation, Trump indicated that while the war might be nearing its end, the US is not “not finished” with Iran yet.