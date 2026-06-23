US-Iran War News Live Updates: ‘I will do what I have to do’, Trump warns Iran if nuclear deal is violated

Trump’s warning underscores the continuing tensions surrounding Lebanon, which has emerged as one of the principal sticking points in the negotiations. (AP Photo)
The first round of US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland concluded on Monday with both sides offering starkly different accounts of what was agreed particularly on whether Tehran had committed to admitting UN nuclear inspectors. Despite the contradictions, mediators Qatar and Pakistan called the session a positive start, and the US followed through on a key economic commitment by temporarily lifting oil sanctions on Iran.
5 things from the Switzerland talks
- Conflicting claims on nuclear inspectors: Vance said Iran agreed to admit UN nuclear inspectors “this week.” Iran’s foreign ministry said it had made “no new commitments” on the issue.
- US lifts oil sanctions for 60 days: Washington temporarily suspended oil sanctions on Iran, allowing Tehran to sell at market prices and transact in US dollars a major policy reversal.
- Frozen assets: signed but not settled: Iran’s central bank said memoranda were signed to begin releasing frozen assets. Vance said no final agreement had been reached on the complex issue.
- Hotline on Hormuz, de-confliction cell for Lebanon: Both sides agreed to a communication line to reduce Hormuz misunderstandings. A separate Lebanon cell, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, was set up to enforce the ceasefire.
- Iran’s nuclear programme left for later: The hardest question what to do about Iran’s uranium stockpile and enrichment rights was not resolved. Iran’s president said Tehran would “never back down” from its right to enrich uranium.
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