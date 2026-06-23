US-Iran War News Live Updates: ‘I will do what I have to do’, Trump warns Iran if nuclear deal is violated

Trump’s warning underscores the continuing tensions surrounding Lebanon, which has emerged as one of the principal sticking points in the negotiations. (AP Photo)

The first round of US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland concluded on Monday with both sides offering starkly different accounts of what was agreed particularly on whether Tehran had committed to admitting UN nuclear inspectors. Despite the contradictions, mediators Qatar and Pakistan called the session a positive start, and the US followed through on a key economic commitment by temporarily lifting oil sanctions on Iran.

5 things from the Switzerland talks

Conflicting claims on nuclear inspectors: Vance said Iran agreed to admit UN nuclear inspectors “this week.” Iran’s foreign ministry said it had made “no new commitments” on the issue.

Vance said Iran agreed to admit UN nuclear inspectors “this week.” Iran’s foreign ministry said it had made “no new commitments” on the issue. US lifts oil sanctions for 60 days: Washington temporarily suspended oil sanctions on Iran, allowing Tehran to sell at market prices and transact in US dollars a major policy reversal.

Washington temporarily suspended oil sanctions on Iran, allowing Tehran to sell at market prices and transact in US dollars a major policy reversal. Frozen assets: signed but not settled: Iran’s central bank said memoranda were signed to begin releasing frozen assets. Vance said no final agreement had been reached on the complex issue.

Iran’s central bank said memoranda were signed to begin releasing frozen assets. Vance said no final agreement had been reached on the complex issue. Hotline on Hormuz, de-confliction cell for Lebanon: Both sides agreed to a communication line to reduce Hormuz misunderstandings. A separate Lebanon cell, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, was set up to enforce the ceasefire.

Both sides agreed to a communication line to reduce Hormuz misunderstandings. A separate Lebanon cell, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, was set up to enforce the ceasefire. Iran’s nuclear programme left for later: The hardest question what to do about Iran’s uranium stockpile and enrichment rights was not resolved. Iran’s president said Tehran would “never back down” from its right to enrich uranium.

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Live Updates Jun 23, 2026 08:22 AM IST Oil gains after selloff, awaits progress on Strait of Hormuz flows Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp fall the previous session supported by tempered optimism over US Iran peace talks, while investors awaited clearer signs of progress in restoring crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.38%, to $78.15 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate rose to $74.19 a barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.46%, as of 0026 GMT. Prices fell more ⁠than ​3% on Monday after the United States granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following initial peace talks, and as officials reported a lull in hostilities in Lebanon under the broader agreement. Jun 23, 2026 08:21 AM IST Democrats says Trump’s actions on Iran ‘inconsistent with its rhetoric’ Democrats on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee have accused the US president of granting Iran sanctions relief before making progress on key issues under negotiation, including Tehran’s nuclear programme. In a post on X, they said the Trump administration’s actions were “inconsistent with its own rhetoric about how it would approach any deal” with Iran. “While ending this illegal war is better than disastrously doubling down, the admin’s steps are inconsistent with its own rhetoric about how it would approach any deal,” the post said. “Trump officials repeatedly said sanctions relief would be tied to Iran addressing its nuclear program and terrorist proxies. Neither has been addressed, but the regime has been gifted sweeping sanctions relief it has dreamed of for decades.” While ending this illegal war is better than disastrously doubling down, the admin’s steps are inconsistent with its own rhetoric about how it would approach any deal.



Trump officials repeatedly said sanctions relief would be tied to Iran addressing its nuclear program and… pic.twitter.com/n04RRmPRhq — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) June 22, 2026 Jun 23, 2026 08:09 AM IST Ghalibaf defends decision to hold talks with US Iran’s top negotiator has responded to critics of the Iranian delegation’s decision to hold talks with the US, saying the group went to Switzerland to stop Israel’s bloodshed in Lebanon. “In one of the good programes on IRIB, I saw them say that they wished Mehrabad Airport had been closed so the negotiating team wouldn’t go to Switzerland,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, referring to a segment that aired on the country’s state broadcaster. Jun 23, 2026 08:01 AM IST What happened so far VP JD Vance said negotiators made “a lot of good progress” and built a “very good foundation” for a final Iran deal. Trump added that Iran “will agree” to weapons inspections. Iran’s top negotiators left Switzerland for Tehran after 18 hours of intensive talks. A team of technical experts stayed behind to keep negotiating under the Islamabad MoU. The US Treasury waived sanctions on Iranian crude oil, petrochemicals, and petroleum products until Aug 21.4. Diplomacy next Iran’s President Pezeshkian will make a one-day visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

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