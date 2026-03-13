Iran war: Air India, Air India Express to continue scheduled ops; 78 flights to operate in West Asia today

The US-Israel war on Iran — which entered its 14th day on Friday — has unleashed widespread turmoil across the globe, especially in the Middle East, which continues to bear the brunt of strikes from Tehran. This escalating conflict has largely affected and brought the world’s aviation sector to a standstill, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and uncertain.

Amid the chaos, airlines around the world are issuing frequent updates and advisories to keep travelers informed and safe.

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 13, 2026, the airlines said in a post on X.

In an advisory, the airlines said both carriers will continue their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat. A total of six flights will operate to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will run 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Both airlines will also operate one non-scheduled round-trip flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Friday, departing from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively.

Air India Express will additionally operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airlines said they will also operate 60 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the departure airports. These flights will be operated with the necessary permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities, the advisory added.

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi x3, Mumbai x2

Air India Express – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai x2 UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi x1, Mumbai x1

Air India Express – Hyderabad Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India Express – Kozhikode Saudi Arabia Dammam No No Air India – Mumbai Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Additionally, the airlines said that all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions will continue to operate as per schedule.

Air India advised passengers to submit rebooking or cancellation requests through its official website at www.airindia.com. For further assistance, travellers can contact the airline’s 24×7 customer support helpline at +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.

Etihad Airlines

According to its latest advisory, Etihad Airways has resumed a limited commercial flight schedule, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

The airline said priority will be given to passengers holding existing bookings and advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and urged passengers to not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by airlines or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.

The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between March 6 and March 19:

Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich.

Emirates Airlines

Emirates Airlines said it is operating a reduced number of flights until further notice.

The airlines urged passengers to not go to the airport unless they have been notified directly by Emirates or hold a confirmed booking for these flights.

From To (India) Flight Numbers Action Dubai (DXB) Ahmedabad (AMD) EK 538, EK 540 Book now Dubai (DXB) Bengaluru (BLR) EK 564, EK 566, EK 568 Book now Dubai (DXB) Chennai (MAA) EK 542, EK 544, EK 546 Book now Dubai (DXB) Delhi (DEL) EK 510, EK 512, EK 514, EK 516 Book now Dubai (DXB) Hyderabad (HYD) EK 524, EK 526, EK 528 Book now Dubai (DXB) Kochi (COK) EK 530, EK 532 Book now Dubai (DXB) Kolkata (CCU) EK 570, EK 572 Book now Dubai (DXB) Mumbai (BOM) EK 500, EK 502, EK 504, EK 506, EK 508 Book now Dubai (DXB) Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) EK 522 Book now

The airlines also requested passengers to not share their booking information and other personal details on social media. “Do not share booking information, contact details, or any personal data in reply to our posts. Fraudsters may misuse this information. Send us a Direct Message (DM) instead, and we will assist you privately and securely.”

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said it is currently allowing limited operations due to closure of Qatari airspace.

“With Qatar Airways flights still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we are doing everything possible to support affected passengers and help reunite them with family and loved ones. We recognise this may be unsettling and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Operations will resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms the safe reopening of Qatari airspace,” it said on X.

Story continues below this ad

These limited flight operations do not t constitute confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations, the airlines added.

In addition, Qatar Airways has organized selected direct point-to-point flights to help passengers continue their journeys. Eligible passengers for point-to-point flights will be contacted directly by Qatar Airways.

“Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel,” the airlines said.

The airlines noted that the quickest way to manage bookings is via the official app. “If you have a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 28 March 2026, you’re eligible for a refund or date change.”