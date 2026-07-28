Iran war in 10 points: Trump’s threat, Tehran’s denial, Khamenei’s warning

Trump warns of a return to military action

Trump told Axios, “If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” referring to talks with Iran. He added that the window for diplomacy was short, saying it would either move quickly or not happen at all.

Trump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Iran denies any negotiations are underway

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with the US, and is only receiving messages through mediators.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei. (Photo/X/@IRIMFA_SPOX)

The US says strikes were paused at Iran’s request

Trump said the US halted renewed strikes on Iran at Tehran’s request, warning they would resume if a new ceasefire deal isn’t reached.

Khamenei tells Hezbollah there is ‘no path forward except jihad’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei told Hezbollah, “There remains no path forward except jihad and resistance,” tying any US ceasefire to a full halt of Israeli operations in Lebanon.

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A demonstrator holds a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Netanyahu arrives in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington to meet Trump, with the Iran war expected to top their agenda.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (left), and US President Donald Trump (right). (File Photos)

Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attacks

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted several drones targeting oil facilities, launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Oil prices drop as shipping slows

Brent crude fell 6.7 per cent to trade near $90 a barrel, with shipping through the Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb chokepoints dipping over the weekend.

Oman and Iran near a deal on Hormuz

Oman and Iran are nearing a technical agreement on managing the Strait of Hormuz, though Tehran’s demand for a transit toll on passing ships remains unresolved.

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Iran threatens Ukraine over Caspian Sea attack

Iran escalated threats against Ukraine after a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea killed one person and injured three; Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said the incident “cannot go unanswered.”

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (AP File Photo)

UN flags possible war crimes in Lebanon

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said his office has documented Israeli violations of international law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to war crimes.