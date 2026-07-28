Iran war in 10 points: Trump’s threat, Tehran’s denial, Khamenei’s warning

Trump warns of a return to "strong military action" against Iran if talks fail, as Tehran denies any negotiations are underway. Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei has told Hezbollah there is "no path forward except jihad and resistance.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 28, 2026 06:54 AM IST First published on: Jul 28, 2026 at 06:11 AM IST
The agreement follows more than three months of conflict and several rounds of diplomacy involving regional intermediaries (AI-generated image)The agreement follows more than three months of conflict and several rounds of diplomacy involving regional intermediaries (AI-generated image)

The US and Iran are sending conflicting signals over the state of diplomacy, even as a pause in strikes holds for a third day. Trump says talks are “friendly,” Tehran says none exist, and Iran’s Supreme Leader has issued his starkest message yet to Hezbollah.

Here are 10 key points on where things stand.

Trump warns of a return to military action

Trump told Axios, “If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” referring to talks with Iran. He added that the window for diplomacy was short, saying it would either move quickly or not happen at all.

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Trump shares AI-generated images of attacks on Iranian facilities. (Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Iran denies any negotiations are underway

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with the US, and is only receiving messages through mediators.

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Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei. (Photo/X/@IRIMFA_SPOX)

The US says strikes were paused at Iran’s request

Trump said the US halted renewed strikes on Iran at Tehran’s request, warning they would resume if a new ceasefire deal isn’t reached.

Also read How a US commander’s advice changed Trump’s Iran strategy to shelve strikes

Khamenei tells Hezbollah there is ‘no path forward except jihad’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei told Hezbollah, “There remains no path forward except jihad and resistance,” tying any US ceasefire to a full halt of Israeli operations in Lebanon.

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A demonstrator holds a picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Netanyahu arrives in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington to meet Trump, with the Iran war expected to top their agenda.

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel (left), and US President Donald Trump (right). (File Photos)

Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attacks

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted several drones targeting oil facilities, launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Oil prices drop as shipping slows

Brent crude fell 6.7 per cent to trade near $90 a barrel, with shipping through the Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb chokepoints dipping over the weekend.

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Also read Trump gives Iran ‘not much time’ as military warning looms

Oman and Iran near a deal on Hormuz

Oman and Iran are nearing a technical agreement on managing the Strait of Hormuz, though Tehran’s demand for a transit toll on passing ships remains unresolved.

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Iran threatens Ukraine over Caspian Sea attack

Iran escalated threats against Ukraine after a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea killed one person and injured three; Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said the incident “cannot go unanswered.”

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Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (AP File Photo)

UN flags possible war crimes in Lebanon

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said his office has documented Israeli violations of international law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to war crimes.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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