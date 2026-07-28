Iran war in 10 points: Trump’s threat, Tehran’s denial, Khamenei’s warning

The US and Iran are sending conflicting signals over the state of diplomacy, even as a pause in strikes holds for a third day. Trump says talks are “friendly,” Tehran says none exist, and Iran’s Supreme Leader has issued his starkest message yet to Hezbollah.
Here are 10 key points on where things stand.
Trump told Axios, “If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action,” referring to talks with Iran. He added that the window for diplomacy was short, saying it would either move quickly or not happen at all.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran is not currently engaged in any negotiations with the US, and is only receiving messages through mediators.
Trump said the US halted renewed strikes on Iran at Tehran’s request, warning they would resume if a new ceasefire deal isn’t reached.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei told Hezbollah, “There remains no path forward except jihad and resistance,” tying any US ceasefire to a full halt of Israeli operations in Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington to meet Trump, with the Iran war expected to top their agenda.
Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said it intercepted several drones targeting oil facilities, launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
Brent crude fell 6.7 per cent to trade near $90 a barrel, with shipping through the Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb chokepoints dipping over the weekend.
Oman and Iran are nearing a technical agreement on managing the Strait of Hormuz, though Tehran’s demand for a transit toll on passing ships remains unresolved.
Iran escalated threats against Ukraine after a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea killed one person and injured three; Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said the incident “cannot go unanswered.”
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said his office has documented Israeli violations of international law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to war crimes.