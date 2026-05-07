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Iran US War News Live Updates: Iran expected to respond to US war proposal after Trump hails ‘very good talks’ with Tehran

Iran US War News Today Live Updates: Iran is expected to respond to the US war proposal on Thursday after Donald Trump said Washington held “very good talks” with Tehran.

US President Donald Trump holds up an image depicting a preview of the "big fight" happening on the South Lawn on June 14 during a meeting with UFC fighters, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo)US President Donald Trump holds up an image depicting a preview of the "big fight" happening on the South Lawn on June 14 during a meeting with UFC fighters, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran is expected to submit its response to mediators on a US proposal aimed at ending the war on Thursday (May 7), CNN reported, citing a regional source. The move comes after US President Donald Trump said that Washington had “very good talks” with Tehran over the past 24 hours.

Trump halts Strait of Hormuz naval escort plan after Saudi Arabia denied airspace: Trump halted the naval operation, aimed at escorting the ships through the Strait of Hormuz, after Saudi Arabia declined to permit the US aircraft involved in the mission to take off from or fly through the Gulf kingdom’s skies, according to NBC News. The report, citing US officials, stated that Saudi and other Gulf countries were surprised at Trump’s announcement of ‘Project Freedom’. It said that the US president spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but was unable to reach a solution.

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‘War will be over quickly,’ says Trump: Trump predicted the war in Iran would end quickly as his administration intensified efforts to secure a deal addressing the Strait of Hormuz crisis and Tehran’s nuclear programme. “When you look at the kind of things that are happening, we are doing that for one very important reason: We cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon. So I think most people understand that. They understand that what we are doing is right, and it’ll be over quickly,” Trump told a tele-rally for Georgia Republican governor candidate Burt Jones.

 

U.S.-Iran Conflict Quiz: How closely are you following?

Test your knowledge of the Strait of Hormuz standoff — 6 questions
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Question 1 of 6
Who said "We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not"?
Hegseth made this statement at a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday, asserting U.S. control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Question 2 of 6
What is the name of Trump's operation to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz?
President Trump launched "Project Freedom" — a day-old campaign to escort stranded tankers through the Strait of Hormuz using Navy guided-missile destroyers.
Question 3 of 6
How many times has Iran attacked commercial vessels since the April 7 ceasefire?
General Caine confirmed Iran fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships since the ceasefire was announced on April 7.
Question 4 of 6
How many commercial vessels were estimated to be stranded in the Gulf?
General Caine estimated 22,500 mariners aboard more than 1,550 commercial vessels were stuck in the Gulf, unable to transit the strait.
Question 5 of 6
Which shipping company confirmed its U.S.-flagged vessel exited the Gulf under military escort?
Maersk confirmed the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged ship, exited the Gulf under U.S. military escort — directly contradicting Iran's denial that any crossings had taken place.
Question 6 of 6
What fraction of global oil and LNG did the Strait of Hormuz carry before the conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz carried a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas before Iran's blockade disrupted international energy supplies.
Your score
 
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Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran.

Live Updates
May 7, 2026 08:54 AM IST
Iran-US War LIVE: Trump halts Strait of Hormuz naval escort plan after Saudi Arabia denied airspace, says report

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump halted the naval operation, aimed at escorting the ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia declined to permit the US aircraft, involved in the mission, to take off from or fly through the Gulf kingdom’s skies, according to NBC News. The report, citing US officials, stated that Saudi and other Gulf countries were surprised at Trump's announcement of 'Project Freedom'. It said that the US president spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but was unable to reach a solution.

May 7, 2026 08:54 AM IST
Iran-US War LIVE: Iran expected to respond to US war proposal

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran is expected to submit its response to mediators on a US proposal aimed at ending the war on Thursday (May 7), CNN reported, citing a regional source.

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