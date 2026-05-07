Iran US War News Live Updates: Iran expected to respond to US war proposal after Trump hails ‘very good talks’ with Tehran

US President Donald Trump holds up an image depicting a preview of the "big fight" happening on the South Lawn on June 14 during a meeting with UFC fighters, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran is expected to submit its response to mediators on a US proposal aimed at ending the war on Thursday (May 7), CNN reported, citing a regional source. The move comes after US President Donald Trump said that Washington had “very good talks” with Tehran over the past 24 hours.

Trump halts Strait of Hormuz naval escort plan after Saudi Arabia denied airspace: Trump halted the naval operation, aimed at escorting the ships through the Strait of Hormuz, after Saudi Arabia declined to permit the US aircraft involved in the mission to take off from or fly through the Gulf kingdom’s skies, according to NBC News. The report, citing US officials, stated that Saudi and other Gulf countries were surprised at Trump’s announcement of ‘Project Freedom’. It said that the US president spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but was unable to reach a solution.

Story continues below this ad ‘War will be over quickly,’ says Trump: Trump predicted the war in Iran would end quickly as his administration intensified efforts to secure a deal addressing the Strait of Hormuz crisis and Tehran’s nuclear programme. “When you look at the kind of things that are happening, we are doing that for one very important reason: We cannot allow them to have a nuclear weapon. So I think most people understand that. They understand that what we are doing is right, and it’ll be over quickly,” Trump told a tele-rally for Georgia Republican governor candidate Burt Jones. U.S.-Iran Conflict Quiz: How closely are you following? Test your knowledge of the Strait of Hormuz standoff — 6 questions Question 1 of 6 Who said "We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not"? General Dan Caine Pete Hegseth Donald Trump Hegseth made this statement at a Pentagon news conference on Tuesday, asserting U.S. control of the Strait of Hormuz. Next → Question 2 of 6 What is the name of Trump's operation to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz? Operation Gulf Shield Operation Free Passage Project Freedom President Trump launched "Project Freedom" — a day-old campaign to escort stranded tankers through the Strait of Hormuz using Navy guided-missile destroyers. Next → Question 3 of 6 How many times has Iran attacked commercial vessels since the April 7 ceasefire? 6 times 9 times 12 times General Caine confirmed Iran fired at commercial vessels nine times and seized two container ships since the ceasefire was announced on April 7. Next → Question 4 of 6 How many commercial vessels were estimated to be stranded in the Gulf? More than 550 More than 1,050 More than 1,550 General Caine estimated 22,500 mariners aboard more than 1,550 commercial vessels were stuck in the Gulf, unable to transit the strait. Next → Question 5 of 6 Which shipping company confirmed its U.S.-flagged vessel exited the Gulf under military escort? Maersk MSC CMA CGM Maersk confirmed the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged ship, exited the Gulf under U.S. military escort — directly contradicting Iran's denial that any crossings had taken place. Next → Question 6 of 6 What fraction of global oil and LNG did the Strait of Hormuz carry before the conflict? One-tenth One-quarter One-fifth The Strait of Hormuz carried a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas before Iran's blockade disrupted international energy supplies. Next → Your score / 6 correct answers How did you do? Share your score: WhatsApp X Facebook Telegram Follow Live Updates → Read More Hegseth issues warning as Project Freedom targets Hormuz Indians injured as Iran attacks UAE amid Hormuz standoff Iran executes Swedish citizen on Mossad charges Express InfoGenIE Stay with The Indian Express Global Desk for real-time updates, geolocated footage of the crash sites, and live reactions from the Pentagon and Tehran. Live Updates May 7, 2026 08:54 AM IST Iran-US War LIVE: Trump halts Strait of Hormuz naval escort plan after Saudi Arabia denied airspace, says report Iran-US War LIVE: Trump halted the naval operation, aimed at escorting the ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia declined to permit the US aircraft, involved in the mission, to take off from or fly through the Gulf kingdom’s skies, according to NBC News. The report, citing US officials, stated that Saudi and other Gulf countries were surprised at Trump's announcement of 'Project Freedom'. It said that the US president spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but was unable to reach a solution. May 7, 2026 08:54 AM IST Iran-US War LIVE: Iran expected to respond to US war proposal Iran-US War LIVE: Iran is expected to submit its response to mediators on a US proposal aimed at ending the war on Thursday (May 7), CNN reported, citing a regional source.

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