US Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Senate advances resolution to block Trump’s further strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump as he addresses the attendees from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn (AP Photo)

US Iran War News LIVE: Four Republican senators joined Democrats to advance a resolution seeking to block US President Donald Trump from ordering further strikes on Iran. Four Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul (Kentucky), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) — shook hands with Democrats to discharge a war powers resolution from committee. The move marks the first step towards pushing Trump to bring the war to an end, which Congress never authorised. Sen. John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) was the only Democrat to vote no.

Donald Trump says Iran war will end ‘very quickly’, claims Tehran wants deal ‘so badly’: Meanwhile, Trump said that the United States “will end the war very quickly” with Iran as Tehran wants to “make a deal so badly”. “We’re going to end that war (the war with Iran) very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they’re tired of this. This should have happened for 47 years. Somebody should have done something about it. And it’s going to happen and it’s going to happen fast. And you’re going to see oil prices plummet. They’re going to come down. There’s so much oil out there. They’re going to come plummeting down. But even with that, the stock market’s at an all-time high,” the US president said. He earlier told reporters that America may need to attack Iran again and that he was only an hour away from deciding on a strike before the American military postponed Tuesday’s attack after the Gulf nations urged Washington that “serious negotiations” are underway to end the war.

Story continues below this ad Tehran warns of ‘many more surprises’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran acquired military knowledge from previous hostilities, and warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”. The remarks come after US President Donald Trump gave the country “two to three days” to strike a deal, and his deputy, JD Vance, said both sides have made a “lot of progress” in talks. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates May 20, 2026 10:28 AM IST Iran-US War LIVE: Early war goal was to install hard line former President as Iran’s Leader Iran-US War LIVE: Days after Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials in the opening salvos of the war, President Donald Trump mused publicly that it would be best if “someone from within” Iran took over the country. It turns out that the United States and Israel went into the conflict with a particular and very surprising someone in mind: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former Iranian president known for his hard-line, anti-Israel and anti-American views. But the audacious plan, developed by the Israelis and which Ahmadinejad had been consulted about, quickly went awry, according to the U.S. officials who were briefed on it. Read full article May 20, 2026 09:43 AM IST Iran-US War LIVE: Trump says Iran war will end ‘very quickly’ Iran-US War LIVE: Trump said that the United States “will end the war very quickly” with Iran as Tehran wants to “make a deal so badly”. “We’re going to end that war (the war with Iran) very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly, they’re tired of this. This should have happened for 47 years. Somebody should have done something about it. And it’s going to happen and it’s going to happen fast. And you’re going to see oil prices plummet. They’re going to come down. There’s so much oil out there. They’re going to come plummeting down. But even with that, the stock market’s at an all-time high,” the US president said. He earlier told reporters that America may need to attack Iran again and that he was only an hour away from deciding on a strike before the American military postponed Tuesday’s attack after the Gulf nations urged Washington that “serious negotiations” are underway to end the war. #watch | US President Donald Trump says, "...We're going to end that war very quickly. They want to make a deal so badly...You are going to see oil prices plummet. They're going to come down. There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down"



(Source: The… pic.twitter.com/cgMaNaAvnb — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 09:39 AM IST Iran-US War LIVE: Four Republicans join Democrats to advance a resolution blocking Trump to order strikes on Iran Iran-US War LIVE: Four Republican senators joined Democrats to advance a resolution seeking to block US President Donald Trump from ordering further strikes on Iran. Four Republicans — Sens. Rand Paul (Kentucky), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) — shook hands with Democrats to discharge a war powers resolution from committee. The move marks the first step towards pushing Trump to bring the war to an end, which Congress never authorised. Sen. John Fetterman (Pennsylvania) was the only Democrat to vote no.