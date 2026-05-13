Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Donald Trump warns US will ‘finish the job’ if Iran rejects Washington’s terms to end the war

President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, May 12, 2026, for a trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo)

Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would “finish the job” if Iran refuses Washington’s terms to end the war and address its nuclear program. “They’ll either do the right thing, or we’ll finish the job,” he said on Tuesday (May 13), before departing the White ​House for his high-stakes visit to China, where he is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss smoothing trade relations hit by tariffs.

Trump says Americans’ financial struggles won’t shape Iran deal: Trump said that Americans’ financial struggles were not influencing his negotiations with Iran, highlighting that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his administration’s primary objective. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations,” he said. “I don’t think about anybody.” “I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all.” “The most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump continued. “Every American understands it. If the stock market goes up or down a little bit, the American people understand it.”

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› Hezbollah releases footage of FPV drone strike on Israeli Iron Dome battery Saudi Arabia launches covert attacks on Iran: Saudi Arabia launched several covert strikes on Iran, late in March, retaliating for the attacks Tehran carried out against the country during the war, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (May 13), citing Western and two Iranian officials. One of the officials said the attacks were “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi Arabia was hit.” Follow LIVE updates on the Iran-US war, Iran-Israel tensions, Strait of Hormuz crisis, oil price surge, ceasefire developments, Donald Trump’s response, and reactions from Tehran, Washington, and world leaders. Live Updates May 13, 2026 10:12 AM IST Iran US War LIVE: Saudi Arabia launches covert attacks on Iran: Report Iran US War LIVE: Saudi Arabia launched several covert strikes on Iran, late in March, retaliating for the attacks Tehran carried out against the country during the war, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (May 13), citing Western and two Iranian officials. May 13, 2026 10:09 AM IST Iran US War LIVE: Trump says US' financial struggles won’t shape Iran deal Iran US War LIVE: Trump said that the US's financial struggles were not influencing his negotiations with Iran, highlighting that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons was his administration's primary objective. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations,” he said. May 13, 2026 09:59 AM IST Iran US War LIVE: Donald Trump says Iran not key topic in talks with China’s Xi Jinping Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said that he maintains a “great relationship” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and suggested Iran would not dominate upcoming bilateral talks because the situation is “very much under control.” "I have a great relationship with President Xi and I think it's going to remain that way. We have a lot of things to discuss. I wouldn't say Iran would be one of them... because we have Iran very much under control," the US president said. May 13, 2026 09:36 AM IST Iran US War LIVE: Trump warns US will 'finish the job' if Iran rejects US' terms of peace deal Iran US War LIVE: President Donald Trump issued a warning stating that the US would “finish the job” if Iran refuses Washington's terms to end the war and address its nuclear program. “They’ll either do the right thing, or we’ll finish the job,” he said on Tuesday (May 13), before departing the White ​House for his high-stakes visit to China. VIDEO | Washington: "More than anything else, we have massive relationship with China. We are the superpowers. We are the strongest nations on earth in terms of military. China is considered second, who knows... I have a great relationship with President Xi and I think it's going… pic.twitter.com/s4grTsav8z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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