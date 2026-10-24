Trump warns of ‘another Epic Fury’ on Iran: Will the US-Iran war escalate again?

"We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said in remarks at a rally in Florida as he spoke about the war.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 24, 2026 11:44 AM IST First published on: Oct 24, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
Trump Iran USPresident Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has warned of fresh rounds of strikes on Iran if Tehran fails to agree to a deal, raising fears that the 8-month war between the two countries could see further escalation. The war, which started with the US and Israel attack on Iran in February this year, has escalated into a wider conflict in the West Asia, with several Gulf countries and Iranian proxies getting enmeshed in the war that has failed to yield any signs of breakthrough.

“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Florida, Fox News reported. The war is close to its eight-month mark.

Trump’s words came after Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, said a strike was possible as soon as this weekend, and as Israel and Iran trade threats ahead of Israel’s election on Tuesday.

What exactly Trump said

Trump was speaking at a rally in Fort Myers, Florida. He said Iran should come to the table, but that he doubts it will because he does not think its leaders are clever, Fox News said. He also pointed to Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said destroyed Iran’s ability to enrich nuclear material, and said the US has beaten Iran in military and financial terms.

February strikes killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and members of his family. The war and a rise in fuel prices are weighing on the US midterm elections, which are due in the first week of November.

Envoy says a strike is possible

Barrack said a strike on Iran could come this weekend. “Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” he said. Barrack is the US point man on Syria and has no direct role on Iran. He added that Trump is open to a deal and that the US has been at the table for months.

Story continues below this ad

Asked about Barrack’s words, Trump said he did not know of any such plan.Trump has said in the past that he would hold off on new strikes until after the midterm elections on November 3.

Most Read
1US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran general pledges to block US military vessels from entering Gulf
2Why did Saudi Arabia execute a Bangladeshi couple in Mecca?
3Meghan Markle ‘deeply distressed’ over child abuse allegations against father Thomas Markle
4‘It was not for her’: Karoline Leavitt breaks silence after White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired in 5 days
5Bangladeshi couple executed in Saudi Arabia were in detention since Aug 2023: Report
6Anger after Saudi Arabia executed Bangladeshi ‘couple’: What remains unanswered

How Iran is responding

Iran has warned the US not to play with fire. Two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters that Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to hit undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel attack again. One of them said Iran would try to delay repairs to make the disruption last longer. They said any new US campaign would be met with “a stronger response” than before. The officials gave few details and did not say how or where Iran would act.

Analysts told Reuters that cable cuts could slow internet services and disrupt banking, online trade and cloud computing in the Gulf, though the effect on the rest of the world could be limited.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments