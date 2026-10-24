Trump warns of ‘another Epic Fury’ on Iran: Will the US-Iran war escalate again?

US President Donald Trump has warned of fresh rounds of strikes on Iran if Tehran fails to agree to a deal, raising fears that the 8-month war between the two countries could see further escalation. The war, which started with the US and Israel attack on Iran in February this year, has escalated into a wider conflict in the West Asia, with several Gulf countries and Iranian proxies getting enmeshed in the war that has failed to yield any signs of breakthrough.

“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Florida, Fox News reported. The war is close to its eight-month mark.

Trump’s words came after Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, said a strike was possible as soon as this weekend, and as Israel and Iran trade threats ahead of Israel’s election on Tuesday.

What exactly Trump said

Trump was speaking at a rally in Fort Myers, Florida. He said Iran should come to the table, but that he doubts it will because he does not think its leaders are clever, Fox News said. He also pointed to Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said destroyed Iran’s ability to enrich nuclear material, and said the US has beaten Iran in military and financial terms.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree." President Trump teases another potential U.S. strike on Iran if Tehran doesn’t reach a deal. "If they’re smart, they’ll just say, ‘Let’s get down to business.’ But, you know, I doubt they’ll do that because perhaps they’re not smart." Download the FOX News app for the latest details: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2026

February strikes killed Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and members of his family. The war and a rise in fuel prices are weighing on the US midterm elections, which are due in the first week of November.

Envoy says a strike is possible

Barrack said a strike on Iran could come this weekend. “Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” he said. Barrack is the US point man on Syria and has no direct role on Iran. He added that Trump is open to a deal and that the US has been at the table for months.

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Asked about Barrack’s words, Trump said he did not know of any such plan.Trump has said in the past that he would hold off on new strikes until after the midterm elections on November 3.

How Iran is responding

Iran has warned the US not to play with fire. Two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters that Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to hit undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the US and Israel attack again. One of them said Iran would try to delay repairs to make the disruption last longer. They said any new US campaign would be met with “a stronger response” than before. The officials gave few details and did not say how or where Iran would act.

Analysts told Reuters that cable cuts could slow internet services and disrupt banking, online trade and cloud computing in the Gulf, though the effect on the rest of the world could be limited.