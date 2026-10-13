World News Today Live Updates: Trump says midterms won’t affect Iran policy, war to end ‘very soon’

United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
Saudi Arabia said its forces shot down a Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh on Monday night, as King Khalid International Airport stayed closed after a run of deadly attacks. The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed the missile, and Civil Defence later said the danger in the capital had passed, Khaleej Times said. The Houthis claimed they had targeted the airport with a ballistic missile. Their spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the hit was “precise”.
Airport shut and flights cancelled: A Notice to Airmen (Notam) says the Riyadh airport will remain closed until 17 October. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority extended the suspension so it can check the safety of the facilities. According to aviation data firm Cirium, 486 of 1,048 flights due to leave Saudi Arabia on Monday were cancelled, nearly half. A further 271 flights are already cancelled for Tuesday. Gulf Air has also cancelled its Riyadh flights until 17 October.
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An Indian national, Mohammed Yousuf Ali, died in the 10 October attack on the airport, the Indian embassy said. His family chose to hold the funeral in Riyadh, and Indian ambassador Vipul attended. The embassy said three injured Indians remain in intensive care and two more have been admitted to intensive care.
Five other developments
- Trump on Iran: President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the US midterm elections would not change his Iran policy. He said the war would end “very soon” and that oil prices would then “drop like a rock”.
- UK accuses Iran: Prime Minister Andy Burnham said a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Britain sanctioned two Iranians and summoned Iran’s ambassador, who denied any role. A joint statement from 29 countries backed the UK’s view.
- Hormuz ship strike: A tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile on Monday, according to UKMTO. Iranian military adviser Yahya Rahim Safavi said Tehran aims to manage and limit traffic through the strait, not close it fully.
- Iran reviews US offer: Iran is reviewing the latest US proposal on reopening Hormuz and is passing messages through mediators, a foreign ministry spokesman said. Qatar and Pakistan are among those acting as go-betweens.
- Warning on data centres: Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said regional data cables, data centres and AI facilities could be “in the line of fire” if the war restarts, Iranian state media said.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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