World News Today Live Updates: Trump says midterms won’t affect Iran policy, war to end ‘very soon’

United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia said its forces shot down a Houthi ballistic missile fired towards Riyadh on Monday night, as King Khalid International Airport stayed closed after a run of deadly attacks. The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed the missile, and Civil Defence later said the danger in the capital had passed, Khaleej Times said. The Houthis claimed they had targeted the airport with a ballistic missile. Their spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the hit was “precise”.

Airport shut and flights cancelled: A Notice to Airmen (Notam) says the Riyadh airport will remain closed until 17 October. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority extended the suspension so it can check the safety of the facilities. According to aviation data firm Cirium, 486 of 1,048 flights due to leave Saudi Arabia on Monday were cancelled, nearly half. A further 271 flights are already cancelled for Tuesday. Gulf Air has also cancelled its Riyadh flights until 17 October.

Story continues below this ad An Indian national, Mohammed Yousuf Ali, died in the 10 October attack on the airport, the Indian embassy said. His family chose to hold the funeral in Riyadh, and Indian ambassador Vipul attended. The embassy said three injured Indians remain in intensive care and two more have been admitted to intensive care. Five other developments Trump on Iran: President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the US midterm elections would not change his Iran policy. He said the war would end “very soon” and that oil prices would then “drop like a rock”.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that the US midterm elections would not change his Iran policy. He said the war would end “very soon” and that oil prices would then “drop like a rock”. UK accuses Iran: Prime Minister Andy Burnham said a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Britain sanctioned two Iranians and summoned Iran’s ambassador, who denied any role. A joint statement from 29 countries backed the UK’s view.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford was “almost certainly” directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Britain sanctioned two Iranians and summoned Iran’s ambassador, who denied any role. A joint statement from 29 countries backed the UK’s view. Hormuz ship strike: A tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile on Monday, according to UKMTO. Iranian military adviser Yahya Rahim Safavi said Tehran aims to manage and limit traffic through the strait, not close it fully.

A tanker leaving the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile on Monday, according to UKMTO. Iranian military adviser Yahya Rahim Safavi said Tehran aims to manage and limit traffic through the strait, not close it fully. Iran reviews US offer: Iran is reviewing the latest US proposal on reopening Hormuz and is passing messages through mediators, a foreign ministry spokesman said. Qatar and Pakistan are among those acting as go-betweens.

Iran is reviewing the latest US proposal on reopening Hormuz and is passing messages through mediators, a foreign ministry spokesman said. Qatar and Pakistan are among those acting as go-betweens. Warning on data centres: Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said regional data cables, data centres and AI facilities could be “in the line of fire” if the war restarts, Iranian state media said. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 13, 2026 05:09 AM IST Saudi warning system stayed silent before deadly airport attacks Saudi Arabia stopped issuing public warnings of imminent military attacks days before a series of deadly strikes on Riyadh airport that killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 300. The government has not said why there were no alerts to the public before the four Riyadh attacks in the past week. The warnings had served to highlight the violence undermining the kingdom's efforts to project an image of calm to its people and the world during its war with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. Oct 13, 2026 05:09 AM IST Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Panama, EMSC says An earthquake of magnitude ⁠6 ​struck Panama ​on ​Monday, the ⁠European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) ‌said. The quake was ⁠at ⁠a ⁠depth ‌of ​35 ‌km (22 miles), ‌EMSC ​said. Oct 13, 2026 05:09 AM IST Crude oil tanker struck by unknown projectile in Hormuz A crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. UKMTO said it received a delayed report of the incident from a verified source. "Authorities are investigating," UKMTO added. Oct 13, 2026 05:08 AM IST Riyadh airport closure extended after Iran-backed Houthi attacks Saudi Arabia extended the suspension of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport as authorities conduct safety inspections following attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced Monday. GACA said the extension was needed to complete safety checks and verify the operational readiness of airport facilities. It did not say when operations would resume. A Pakistani resident was killed and 11 people were injured in an attack on the airport Sunday. The Saudi-led coalition said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 and that air defenses intercepted a cruise missile near the airport. The attack followed a Houthi strike on the airport Saturday that killed 12 people and injured 309 others. Oct 13, 2026 05:08 AM IST We have started a live blog to bring you the latest news from across the world. Follow this page for updates as they come in.

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