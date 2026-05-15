Iran US War News LIVE Updates: ‘I am not going to be much more patient,’ Trump warns Tehran

Billboard with graphics showing Strait of Hormuz and sewn lips of US President Donald Trump in a square in downtown Tehran. (AP Photo)

Iran-US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Friday signalled that he is running out of patience with Iran ​as ​he urged Tehran ⁠to reach a ‌deal with Washington. “I am not going to ⁠be ⁠much more patient,” ⁠Trump ‌said in ​an interview ‌aired ​on ​Fox ​News’ ‘Hannity’ program, adding that “They should make ​a deal.” On the fate of the near-weapons grade uranium in Iran, which has been the key sticking point in the talks alongside Tehran’s enrich capability, the US President said the nuclear material “can be entombed, but I’d rather get it.”

Chinese support for reopening Hormuz? Trump also said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his help to reopening the Strait. The two leaders met in Beijing, marking the first visit by a US President since 2017. Trade along the Strait of Hormuz has remained halted, as global The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has been targeting vessels bypassing Tehran’s restrictions, forcing them to take an alternate route through its territorial waters and pay hefty tolls. Tehran established an agency to formalise the toll collection. In the meantime, the US Navy has maintained its blockade on Iranian ports.

Story continues below this ad US House rejects bid to rein in Trump’s war powers: The US House of Representatives narrowly defeated a Democratic-led motion aiming to stop the Iran war until hostilities are authorised by Congress under the War Powers Resolution. The House voted 212 to 212 on the war powers resolution. More Republicans have begun backing ⁠the ​effort to stop the US military operation as global oil prices spiral. As Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon continued to trade blows on the sidelines, the officials from the two countries held a fresh round of talks in the US. Israeli said the talks were taking place with the goal of disarming Hezbollah and reaching a peace agreement. Live Updates May 15, 2026 09:02 AM IST Iran-US War LIVE: 'It's more for public relations than it is for anything else,' Trump on retrieving enriched uranium from Iran When asked in the interview about the necessity to retrieve enriched uranium from Iran, Trump suggested the quest was not necessary except ​for ​public relations purposes. "I don't think it's necessary ⁠except from a public relations standpoint," Trump said in the interview. "I just feel better if I got it, actually. But ‌it's, I think, it's more for public relations than it is for anything else." The U.S., one of nine countries in the world recognized as having nuclear weapons, insists that Iran should move its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renounce domestic enrichment. Tehran, which does not have nuclear weapons, denies seeking them but says it has the right to develop ⁠nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ⁠including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Iranian parliamentary spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said on Tuesday that ⁠the country could ‌enrich uranium up to 90% purity, a level considered weapons-grade, ​if Iran was attacked again. (Reuters)

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