World News Today Live Updates: Saudi-led coalition attacks Houthis; Putin, Trump talk Iran

United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said Russia will supply diesel to the United States and other global markets, after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Trump told reporters that Russia would send more than 300,000 tonnes “immediately”, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and a further 1 million tonnes soon after. The Kremlin said the two leaders also spoke about Iran and Ukraine. The deal comes as fuel prices in the US are rising and as the conflict involving Iran and its allies spreads across the Middle East. On the same day, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they hit a gas carrier near the Strait of Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia said Houthi forces had been pushed out of the Bab al-Mandab area in Yemen. Trump said the situation with Iran was “going to be over soon, one way or the other.”

Iran strikes a gas carrier near Hormuz: The IRGC said it struck a “giant LPG gas carrier named NV Sunshine” south of the Strait of Hormuz. It said the ship was “attempting to pass through the illegal route”. The Guards also warned that vessels using routes Tehran sees as unauthorised could face action across the wider region. The Strait of Hormuz is a key channel for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf. The IRGC’s claim has not been independently confirmed in the material reviewed here.

Story continues below this ad Saudi Arabia and the Houthis: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen said on Friday that the remaining Houthi forces had been driven from the Bab al-Mandab area. He credited recent advances by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces around the Red Sea chokepoint. The Saudi-led coalition also says it is carrying out a “large-scale operation” against Houthi fighters and military capabilities in Yemen. Key world developments Russia–US diesel deal: Trump says Russia will supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel now, 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes after that.

Trump says Russia will supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel now, 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes after that. Iran: Trump says the situation will be “over soon, one way or the other.” Pezeshkian did not give Trump a message after meeting Putin, Peskov said.

Trump says the situation will be “over soon, one way or the other.” Pezeshkian did not give Trump a message after meeting Putin, Peskov said. Strait of Hormuz: The IRGC says it struck the LPG carrier NV Sunshine and warned of action against ships on routes it calls unauthorised.

The IRGC says it struck the LPG carrier NV Sunshine and warned of action against ships on routes it calls unauthorised. Yemen: Saudi Arabia says Houthi forces have been driven from Bab al-Mandab. A Saudi-led “large-scale operation” is under way.

Saudi Arabia says Houthi forces have been driven from Bab al-Mandab. A Saudi-led “large-scale operation” is under way. Riyadh: Two attacks on King Khalid International Airport killed three Saudi citizens, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority says.

Two attacks on King Khalid International Airport killed three Saudi citizens, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority says. Travel warning: The US Embassy in Amman urges Americans to stay alert across the Middle East. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 10, 2026 05:33 AM IST Putin, Trump discuss Iran in phone call Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed the situation around Iran during a phone call Friday, according to a statement published by the Kremlin. The two leaders also discussed prospects for resolving the war in Ukraine and aspects of bilateral relations, according to the statement. Russia confirmed during the call that it was prepared to supply oil and petroleum products to US and global markets, which Putin said would have a positive effect on the global economy. The two leaders agreed to continue direct contacts and cooperation between their administrations, intelligence services and other government agencies, according to the Kremlin. Oct 10, 2026 05:16 AM IST Iran retains missile production capacity despite US, Israeli strikes Iran has preserved missile and drone production capacity despite months of US and Israeli bombing, allowing Tehran to replenish its arsenals, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing Western officials familiar with the matter. One Western official said Iran remains well-stocked with ballistic missiles and some anti-ship weapons and can quickly produce more. Russia is also providing missiles to Iran, the official said. The assessments indicate Iran retains enough firepower to retaliate if the United States resumes airstrikes, according to Bloomberg. Oct 10, 2026 05:12 AM IST Trump strikes deal with Putin to get diesel in sharp reversal of US policy weeks before midterms US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has agreed a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia to supply diesel. He posted the news on social media after a phone call in which he was expected to discuss a suspected case of plague in Russia. The move marks a sharp change from years of US pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine, and it comes as the US tries to bring down high fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the deal. Supply plan: Trump said Russia will send more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel straight away, then 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes "immediately thereafter". A further 3 million tonnes would follow "within a short period of time", he wrote. Clash with sanctions: The announcement runs against a wide-ranging Russia sanctions law that Trump signed last month. That law aimed to cut the oil and gas income that helps pay for Russia's war on Ukraine. Zelenskyy's response: In a statement from the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, Zelenskyy called it "a weak decision" by "strong partners". Trump made the announcement while his envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were meeting Ukrainian officials in Miami to discuss a proposal to end the war. Oct 10, 2026 05:10 AM IST Vance expresses doubts about Pentagon plan to livestream Fort Hood shooter's execution Vice President JD Vance cast doubt Friday on whether the Pentagon will livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan in December but told reporters that if it is livestreamed, "I'm not going to be watching it." The Republican vice president said, "I don't know that that's actually going to happen," when asked about the plans that the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. But Vance then tried to set aside the controversy over the plans for a public execution and said Hasan's crimes should not be forgotten. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting spree at the military base in 2009. "So whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don't forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people," Vance said. Oct 10, 2026 05:09 AM IST Russia asked US for diesel export licenses for all major oil firms, sources say President Vladimir Putin's envoy on investment Kirill ⁠Dmitriev ​asked US officials ​during his ​visit to ⁠Washington last month ‌for licenses to export diesel to ⁠the ⁠US market ⁠to ‌be granted ​to ‌all Russian major ‌oil ​firms, sources ​familiar ​with the ​situation said ⁠on Saturday. Oct 10, 2026 05:08 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. Follow the latest world updates here as they come in.

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