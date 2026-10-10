World News Today Live Updates: Saudi-led coalition attacks Houthis; Putin, Trump talk Iran

United States President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump has said Russia will supply diesel to the United States and other global markets, after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Trump told reporters that Russia would send more than 300,000 tonnes “immediately”, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and a further 1 million tonnes soon after. The Kremlin said the two leaders also spoke about Iran and Ukraine. The deal comes as fuel prices in the US are rising and as the conflict involving Iran and its allies spreads across the Middle East. On the same day, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they hit a gas carrier near the Strait of Hormuz, and Saudi Arabia said Houthi forces had been pushed out of the Bab al-Mandab area in Yemen. Trump said the situation with Iran was “going to be over soon, one way or the other.”
Iran strikes a gas carrier near Hormuz: The IRGC said it struck a “giant LPG gas carrier named NV Sunshine” south of the Strait of Hormuz. It said the ship was “attempting to pass through the illegal route”. The Guards also warned that vessels using routes Tehran sees as unauthorised could face action across the wider region. The Strait of Hormuz is a key channel for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf. The IRGC’s claim has not been independently confirmed in the material reviewed here.
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Saudi Arabia and the Houthis: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen said on Friday that the remaining Houthi forces had been driven from the Bab al-Mandab area. He credited recent advances by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces around the Red Sea chokepoint. The Saudi-led coalition also says it is carrying out a “large-scale operation” against Houthi fighters and military capabilities in Yemen.
Key world developments
- Russia–US diesel deal: Trump says Russia will supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel now, 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes after that.
- Iran: Trump says the situation will be “over soon, one way or the other.” Pezeshkian did not give Trump a message after meeting Putin, Peskov said.
- Strait of Hormuz: The IRGC says it struck the LPG carrier NV Sunshine and warned of action against ships on routes it calls unauthorised.
- Yemen: Saudi Arabia says Houthi forces have been driven from Bab al-Mandab. A Saudi-led “large-scale operation” is under way.
- Riyadh: Two attacks on King Khalid International Airport killed three Saudi citizens, the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority says.
- Travel warning: The US Embassy in Amman urges Americans to stay alert across the Middle East.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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