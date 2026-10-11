World News Today Live Updates: 12 killed in attack on Riyadh airport, over 300 injured, Saudi authorities say

his image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AP)

Twelve people were killed and 309 were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority said on Saturday. The airport suspended operations after the strike, and the US embassy in Saudi Arabia said it was “aware of attacks” and told people to avoid the area.

The attack came as a Saudi-led coalition carried on its air campaign against the Houthis in Yemen. Soon after, US President Donald Trump said he would decide “very quickly” whether the United States should join Saudi strikes on the group. He also said the war with Iran would end “one way or the other” very soon, without saying how. The same day, a tanker hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had passed Iran’s position on a possible settlement to Trump.

Story continues below this ad What is happening in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh’s main airport is shut for now, and passengers have been told to check their flight status before going there. Western embassies have warned their citizens to keep away from the area, and Qatar Airways has cancelled its flights to and from Riyadh until 11 October. Saudi Arabia has also asked citizens stranded abroad to contact their embassies for help. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi-launched missile southeast of Riyadh and that a projectile landed near Dammam airport, in the east of the country. The coalition said it destroyed 136 Houthi targets, while Yemen’s armed forces said they had carried out more than 1,900 strikes on Houthi positions. Trump told reporters he would “take a look” at joining the Saudi strikes, a step that could include restarting US strikes on Iran. Story continues below this ad Key world updates: Saudi Arabia’s aviation authority says 12 people died and 309 were injured in the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport; flights are suspended.

Trump says he will decide “very quickly” whether to join Saudi strikes on the Houthis, and that the Iran war will end soon.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say a supertanker hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz; the UAE rescued 22 crew from a burning tanker in the Gulf.

The Kremlin says Putin passed Tehran’s position on a possible resolution of the US-Iran war to Trump. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 11, 2026 05:30 AM IST US strongly condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, Rubio said. Oct 11, 2026 05:24 AM IST UKMTO says outbound tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz A tanker has reported being hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on board, according to ⁠⁠UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). UKMTO said in a report on Sunday that the outbound tanker was hit on the port side and its crew is safe. Oct 11, 2026 05:20 AM IST Saudi authorities say attack on Riyadh airport killed 12 people and wounded over 300 Saudi authorities say an attack on Riyadh airport killed 12 people and wounded over 300 more. The statement says the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a U.S. citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said some of those injured were in critical condition. Oct 11, 2026 05:18 AM IST Bahrain commends UAE for rescue of oil tanker crew in Arabian Gulf Bahrain has praised the UAE Coast Guard for rescuing an Asian crew from an oil tanker that caught fire in the Arabian Gulf. In a statement, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the UAE forces for their swift response and efforts to save lives and provide emergency medical assistance to survivors. The ministry also called for greater regional and international cooperation to protect commercial shipping and maritime crews and ensure freedom of navigation through key sea lanes. It said securing these routes was vital to global energy supplies, international trade and regional stability. Oct 11, 2026 05:18 AM IST Yemen’s Houthis accused of attempted missile attack near Saudi-US airbase The Yemeni government’s army has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj Governorate, according to a spokesman for the Saudi-backed coalition, Turki al-Maliki. Located about 80km (50 miles) southeast of Riyadh, Al-Kharj hosts the Prince Sultan airbase, jointly operated by Saudi and US forces. The announcement on X followed a deadly strike on the King Khalid airbase on Saturday, which Yemeni government forces also blamed on the Iran-aligned Houthis. Oct 11, 2026 05:18 AM IST Saudi-led coalition says Houthi attack on Riyadh airport is ‘ full-blown war crime’ The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has said the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh constitutes a “full blown war crime”. Spokesperson for the coalition Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on Sunday the attack is a “terrorist act that will be met with a firm response”. “The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will respond to this terrorist attack firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules”, the statement read. Oct 11, 2026 05:17 AM IST 12 killed in attack on Riyadh airport, over 300 injured The third attack this week on Riyadh's international airport on Saturday left at least 12 people dead and more than 300 wounded, Saudi authorities said. The dead included four Saudi nationals, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt, the Saudi civil aviation authority said. At the latest count, they said 309 were wounded. All injured individuals were receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed, the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. Oct 11, 2026 05:17 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest updates from around the world, including the war in the Middle East. Stay with us.

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