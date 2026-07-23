US bombs Iran sites, inks Saudi nuclear pact: What is happening in West Asia?

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP File Photo)

The US has concluded its fresh round of strikes on Iran after US President Donald Trump warned that the US will target civilian infrastructure in Iran if attacks on ships continue in the Strait of Hormuz. Two people were killed and 11 injured in a US attack on the Iran-Iraq border.

In a parallel development, the US has signed a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia which could allow the kingdom to come up with a civilian nuclear programme. The deal potentially carries the risk of future nuclear proliferation in an already unstable region.

Here are the top developments overnight

1) The sites attacked

The US continued to strike in multiple locations in Iran on 12 consecutive nights. Iran’s media reported explosions in Bushehr, Ahvaz and Sirik. Two were killed in another attack at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq. Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said an oil tanker was ablaze after an explosion during its attempt to follow a route they described as mined, south ​of ​the Strait of Hormuz. Two others had turned back.