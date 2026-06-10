Airstrikes shatter truce: Where does the US-Iran war stand?

A man stands next to an unexploded missile at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

The war between Israel-US and Iran stands at a crucial juncture, with a fragile ceasefire being challenged by the renewed hostilities between the two sides, indulging in attacks and counterattacks.

Even as US President Donald Trump continues to maintain that he is very close to a “very, very good deal” with Iran, the escalation in recent days clouded hopes for an agreement to end the war.

The latest escalation

June 7: The tensions between the two sides spiralled upwards with Israel attacking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, setting off a retaliatory barrage of missiles from Iran. These triggered sirens in various locations across the country, the Israeli army said, adding that it “intercepted all missiles from Iran thus far”. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said their ballistic missiles targeted Israel’s Ramat David airbase, while calling the operation a reply to the “widespread killing” in the Tyre and Nabatieh regions of Lebanon.