Qassem Soleimani laid to rest after Iran attacks US air bases: Top developments

Top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman on Wednesday, hours after Iran attacked two US air bases in Iraq. The missile strikes were held in the early hours of the day, at around the same time a US drone strike killed Soleimani at the Baghdad airport last Friday.

“His revenge was taken and now he can rest in peace,” Iranian state media said. Soleimani’s burial had been delayed on Tuesday after a stampede killed at least 56 people.

Iran-US tensions: Click to read live updates

US-Iran tensions: Top developments

* Iran conducted two missile strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted US air bases in Iraq. The Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq was hit at 1.20 am local time (2.50 IST), while the Taji base was struck two hours later. Iran said it fired 15 missiles, while Iraq counted 22.

* The strikes were carried out at around the same time of the day that General Qassem Soleimani was killed last Friday in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

* Iran state media claimed 80 “American terrorists” were killed in the attack. It also said its missiles were not intercepted in Iraq.

* In a televised address, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the missile attack was a “slap on the face” of the US. He said the root of corruption in the region was the US and called for its troops to leave the region. “US is Iran’s enemy,” he said.

* In its first statement after the attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said “the fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun”. Iran officials later said the strikes “concluded” its response to Soleimani’s killings, and does not seek further escalation or war.

* An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, said that any US retaliation to the missile attacks could lead to “an all-out war in the Middle East.”

* US President Donald Trump’s first response to the attack was that “all is well” and “so far, so good”. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.” He is expected to address the press later today.

* Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the US will take “necessary measures” to protest its personnel. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” Hoffman said.

* The Indian government advised its citizens not to travel to Iraq. It also asked Indian nationals in Iraq to be alert and avoid travel within the country. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said they have asked Indian airlines to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspaces over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf.

* Several airlines have rerouted its flights from Iraq and Iran airspace. The Federal Aviation Administration banned US airlines to fly over the region “due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations”.

* Indian markets tanked in early trade due to the conflict. The BSE Sensex slumped over 350 points in morning trade to a low of 40,476.55, while the broader Nifty fell dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35.

Iran retaliation and risk of escalation in US-Iran tension raises markets concern… Brent crude rises 1.55% to rise to $69.3 per barrel, Sensex down 250 points and Rupee loses 20 paise to trade at 72.03 to a USD @IndianExpress — Sandeep Singh (@Tweetsandeep) January 8, 2020

* Oil markets calmed after prices had jumped to their highest in months in the wake of the strikes. Brent crude futures were up 97 cents, or 1.4%, to $69.24, after earlier rising to $71.75, the highest since mid-September 2019.

* Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Iran’s retaliation proves that Trump is “dangerously incompetent”. The Democratic party warned against escalation, saying the “world cannot afford war”.

(With inputs from agencies)

