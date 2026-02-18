US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: Tehran says agreed upon ‘guiding principles’ with Washington

In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to the venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP, File)

Story continues below this ad Iran temporarily closes the Strait of Hormuz: Iran, on Tuesday (Feb 17), temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz for live fire drills as it held the second round of talks with Washington. As the talks began, Iranian media announced the closure of the key international waterway, following which it fired live missiles towards the Strait of Hormuz. The projectiles, according to the Tasnim news agency, hit their targets in the Strait of Hormuz. Live Updates Feb 18, 2026 11:58 AM IST US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: Iran says it temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz as it held more indirect talks with the US US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: Iran announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday for live fire drills in a rare show of force as its negotiators held another round of indirect talks with the United States over the Islamic Republic's disputed nuclear program.It was the first time Iran has announced the closure of the key international waterway, through which 20% of the world’s oil passes, since the U.S. began threatening Iran and rushing military assets to the region. It was not immediately clear if the strait had been closed, but such a rare and perhaps unprecedented move could further escalate tensions that threaten to ignite another war in the Middle East.As the talks began, Iran’s state media announced that Iranian forces had fired live missiles toward the strait and would close it for several hours for “safety and maritime concerns.” - AP Feb 18, 2026 11:56 AM IST US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: Vance says Iran ignoring Trump's 'red lines' US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance said that Iranians were yet to acknowledge and “work through” President Donald Trump's “red lines”. “In some ways, it went well. They agreed to meet afterwards,” Vance told Fox News. “But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.” As per one of Trump's "red lines", Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon, said Vance, stating that a nuclear Islamic Republic would eventually lead to an arms race across the world. "The president of the United States is very much trying to find a solution here, whether it’s through diplomatic options or through another option, that means the Iranians cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said. “We’re going to keep on working it, but of course, the president reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end,” he said. “We hope we don’t get to that point, but if we do, that will be the president’s call.” Feb 18, 2026 11:25 AM IST US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: Iran FM says 'guiding principles' agreed on with US US-Iran Tensions Live Updates: Iran has said that it has reached an understanding with the United States on the “guiding principles” to resolve the long-standing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme; however, there was still work needed to be done. The second round of talks between the two countries in Geneva on Tuesday was initiated by Oman, which also hosted the first round in Muscat earlier this month. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media that the talks were “constructive”, highlighting that both sides agreed to work further on “draft texts for a potential agreement”. “Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement,” Araghchi told state TV.

