Wednesday, January 08, 2020
US-Iran tensions LIVE UPDATES: Iran attacks two US bases in Iraq; Trump says ‘all is well’

At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time (2.50 IST). Taji base, an Iraqi military base where US troops are deployed, was hit in a second round of attacks two hours later.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2020 8:56:00 am
Iran-US tensions LIVE UPDATES: At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time. (Twitter/@IrnaEnglish)

In retaliation to the killing of its top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, Iran Wednesday attacked two US bases in Iraq, the Al-Asad and Taji air bases. In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said “the fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun”.

At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time (2.50 IST) — the exact time Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at the Baghdad airport last Friday. Taji base, an Iraqi military base where US troops are deployed, was hit in a second round of attacks two hours later.

Hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump said “all is well”, and “so far, so good”. Taking to Twitter, he said: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Iran-US tensions: Iran attacks two US bases in Iraq, Al-Asad and Taji, in retaliation for the killing of its top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week. Follow live updates below. Read latest news in Malayalam.

    08:56 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attack on US base

    The Philippines on Wednesday ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said after Iran attacked American bases in the country.

    08:51 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    After missile attack, US bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran

    The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would ban US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq. The FAA said it issued the airspace ban "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations." Read more here

    08:44 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Watch: Iran launches missile strikes against the US in Iraq

    Iran attacked two American bases in Iraq with a barrage of missiles early Wednesday. Iranian officials said the attacks on American bases began at 1.20 am — the same time Soleimani was killed by an American drone at the Baghdad airport last Friday.

    08:34 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Donald Trump on missile attack: All is well, assessment of casualties taking place

    After the attack on its airbases in Iraq, US President Donald Trump tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good." He said that he will make a statement on Wednesday morning. 

    08:28 (IST)08 Jan 2020
    Welcome to our LIVE blog.

    Welcome to our live blog. In retaliation to the killing of its top military commander, Iran Wednesday attacked two US bases in Iraq, the Al-Asad and Taji air bases. Follow this space for the latest updates. 

    A banner bearing the likeness of Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani is carried during a funeral procession in Tehran on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. Suleimani was killed by the United States on Friday in Baghdad in a drone strike. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

    Iran attacks US air bases in Iraq LIVE UPDATES:

    Iran's attack on the US comes hours after the Soleimani’s remains were returned to his hometown for burial. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said US officials were aware of the attack on US facilities in Iraq, and that President Donald Trump was "monitoring the situation closely."

    Donald Trump tweeted: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

    The US had justified the killing of Solemani, claiming he was planning attacks on America and its allies within days.

    Meanwhile, amid rising tensions between US and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Trump to discuss the situation, sources told The Indian Express. In a statement, the White House had said the leaders reviewed “regional security matters”. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi told Trump that “India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength”.

    Watch | Iran launches missile strikes against the US in Iraq

