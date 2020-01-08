US-Iran tensions LIVE UPDATES: Iran attacks two US bases in Iraq; Trump says ‘all is well’

Iran-US tensions LIVE UPDATES: At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time. (Twitter/@IrnaEnglish) Iran-US tensions LIVE UPDATES: At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time. (Twitter/@IrnaEnglish)

In retaliation to the killing of its top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, Iran Wednesday attacked two US bases in Iraq, the Al-Asad and Taji air bases. In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said “the fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun”.

At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time (2.50 IST) — the exact time Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at the Baghdad airport last Friday. Taji base, an Iraqi military base where US troops are deployed, was hit in a second round of attacks two hours later.

Hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump said “all is well”, and “so far, so good”. Taking to Twitter, he said: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”