US-Iran tensions LIVE UPDATES: Iran attacks two US bases in Iraq; Trump says ‘all is well’

In retaliation to the killing of its top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, Iran Wednesday attacked two US bases in Iraq, the Al-Asad and Taji air bases. In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said “the fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun”.
At least six rockets hit the Al-Asad air base in western Iraq at 1.20 am local time (2.50 IST) — the exact time Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike at the Baghdad airport last Friday. Taji base, an Iraqi military base where US troops are deployed, was hit in a second round of attacks two hours later.
Hours after the attack, US President Donald Trump said “all is well”, and “so far, so good”. Taking to Twitter, he said: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”
The Philippines on Wednesday ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said after Iran attacked American bases in the country.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would ban US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq. The FAA said it issued the airspace ban "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations." Read more here
