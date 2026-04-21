Iran denies Islamabad talks under duress; Trump in ‘no rush’ to renew ceasefire

The prospect of a second round of talks between Iran and the United States remained uncertain Tuesday after Iran’s chief negotiator said Tehran would not negotiate under pressure, while US President Donald Trump signalled he was in no rush to end the ongoing conflict.

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, said in a post on X early Tuesday that “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” adding that the Islamic Republic was preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

ترامپ با اعمال محاصره و نقض آتش‌بس می‌خواهد تا به خیال خود این میز مذاکره را به میز تسلیم تبدیل کند یا جنگ‌افروزی مجدد را موجّه سازد.

مذاکره زیر سایهٔ تهدید را نمی‌پذیریم و در دو هفتهٔ اخیر برای رو کردن کارت‌های جدید در میدان نبرد آماده شده‌ایم. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 20, 2026

Ghalibaf’s post comes just barely days after Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump posted on social media. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Trump indicated he still expects to send a negotiating team led by US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad, even as Iran insisted it would not participate unless Washington eases its demands. Trump also said he is “highly unlikely” to renew the ceasefire before it expires Wednesday.

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According to an Associated Press report, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties. At least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and more than 2,290 in Lebanon. Additionally, 23 people have died in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon and 13 US service members across the region have also been killed.

Iran denies sending delegation to Islamabad

Amid the tussle, Iranian state television issued an on-screen alert Tuesday stating that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad … so far,” amid growing speculation about possible talks with the United States.

The report comes as Iran weighs its response to the US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian container ship over the weekend. The AP reported that no Iranian official has confirmed plans to send a delegation to Islamabad, where authorities have been on standby for days.

During the previous round of talks, Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation. No details have been provided about who would represent Iran in any upcoming negotiations.

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‘Threat’ to Iranian negotiators

Pakistan’s air force escorted Iranian negotiators back home following inconclusive talks with the United States last weekend, deploying around two dozen fighter jets along with airborne surveillance systems to ensure the delegation’s safety, Reuters had reported last week, citing sources.

The operation was launched after concerns were raised that Israel might attempt to target the Iranian officials during transit. According to the Reuters report, two Pakistani sources said the escort included Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) support for aerial monitoring, while one added that similar protection could be extended for future talks if requested.