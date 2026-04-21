Iran denies Islamabad talks under duress; Trump in ‘no rush’ to renew ceasefire

Amid the tussle, Iranian state television issued an on-screen alert Tuesday stating that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad … so far”.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 21, 2026 04:39 PM IST
donald trump, bagher ghalibaf,US president Donald Trump said he is “highly unlikely” to renew ceasefire before it expires on Wednesday while Bagher Ghalibaf said "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats". (Express photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The prospect of a second round of talks between Iran and the United States remained uncertain Tuesday after Iran’s chief negotiator said Tehran would not negotiate under pressure, while US President Donald Trump signalled he was in no rush to end the ongoing conflict.

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, said in a post on X early Tuesday that “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” adding that the Islamic Republic was preparing “to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

Ghalibaf’s post comes just barely days after Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” Trump posted on social media. “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

Trump indicated he still expects to send a negotiating team led by US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad, even as Iran insisted it would not participate unless Washington eases its demands. Trump also said he is “highly unlikely” to renew the ceasefire before it expires Wednesday.

Must Read | liveUS Iran War News Live Updates: China denies links to Iranian cargo ship seized by US in Gulf

According to an Associated Press report, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties. At least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and more than 2,290 in Lebanon. Additionally, 23 people have died in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Fifteen Israeli soldiers in Lebanon and 13 US service members across the region have also been killed.

Iran denies sending delegation to Islamabad

Amid the tussle, Iranian state television issued an on-screen alert Tuesday stating that “no delegation from Iran has visited Islamabad … so far,” amid growing speculation about possible talks with the United States.

The report comes as Iran weighs its response to the US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian container ship over the weekend. The AP reported that no Iranian official has confirmed plans to send a delegation to Islamabad, where authorities have been on standby for days.

During the previous round of talks, Ghalibaf led the Iranian delegation. No details have been provided about who would represent Iran in any upcoming negotiations.

Story continues below this ad

‘Threat’ to Iranian negotiators

Pakistan’s air force escorted Iranian negotiators back home following inconclusive talks with the United States last weekend, deploying around two dozen fighter jets along with airborne surveillance systems to ensure the delegation’s safety, Reuters had reported last week, citing sources.

The operation was launched after concerns were raised that Israel might attempt to target the Iranian officials during transit. According to the Reuters report, two Pakistani sources said the escort included Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) support for aerial monitoring, while one added that similar protection could be extended for future talks if requested.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 21: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments