Iran takes tough stance ahead of talks with US in Oman: ‘We stand firm on our rights’

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi repeated Iran’s position that it would not accept any nuclear agreement that blocks its right to enrich uranium. (File Photo)

Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday said Tehran is engaging in diplomacy in “good faith” but will firmly defend its rights, stressing that respect and equal treatment are essential for any lasting agreement.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran was approaching talks with caution shaped by recent experience. “Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year,” he wrote.

He added, “We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights.”

Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year.

We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights.



Commitments need to be honored. Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 6, 2026

Call for respect and equal footing

Araghchi said commitments made during negotiations must be honoured and warned against empty promises.

“Commitments need to be honoured,” he said. “Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

His comments come amid renewed diplomatic contacts involving Iran and the United States, including indirect talks hosted by Oman, aimed at easing tensions and addressing long-running disputes.

Story continues below this ad

Relations between Tehran and Washington have remained strained, with disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional issues. Previous rounds of talks have failed to produce a lasting breakthrough, with both sides accusing the other of failing to meet commitments.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said the country will not accept pressure or unequal treatment in negotiations and want guarantees that any future deal will be implemented in full.

Araghchi’s remarks reflect Tehran’s position that diplomacy must be based on balance and trust, shaped by what Iranian leaders describe as lessons from earlier negotiations.

While signalling readiness to engage, the foreign minister’s language suggested Iran remains wary of outcomes and intentions, particularly after setbacks over the past year.

Story continues below this ad

The comments underline Iran’s message that it is open to dialogue but only on terms it considers fair and respectful, as diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes.