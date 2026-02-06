Bajaj
Iran takes tough stance ahead of talks with US in Oman: ‘We stand firm on our rights’

Araghchi said commitments made during negotiations must be honoured and warned against empty promises.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 12:16 PM IST First published on: Feb 6, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Iran abbas arghchiForeign Minister Abbas Araghchi repeated Iran’s position that it would not accept any nuclear agreement that blocks its right to enrich uranium. (File Photo)

Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday said Tehran is engaging in diplomacy in “good faith” but will firmly defend its rights, stressing that respect and equal treatment are essential for any lasting agreement.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Iran was approaching talks with caution shaped by recent experience. “Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year,” he wrote.

He added, “We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights.”

Call for respect and equal footing

Araghchi said commitments made during negotiations must be honoured and warned against empty promises.

“Commitments need to be honoured,” he said. “Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

His comments come amid renewed diplomatic contacts involving Iran and the United States, including indirect talks hosted by Oman, aimed at easing tensions and addressing long-running disputes.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have remained strained, with disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional issues. Previous rounds of talks have failed to produce a lasting breakthrough, with both sides accusing the other of failing to meet commitments.

Also read ‘Leave Iran now’: US tells Americans to exit Iran immediately, warns to be ‘ready for detention’

Iranian officials have repeatedly said the country will not accept pressure or unequal treatment in negotiations and want guarantees that any future deal will be implemented in full.

Araghchi’s remarks reflect Tehran’s position that diplomacy must be based on balance and trust, shaped by what Iranian leaders describe as lessons from earlier negotiations.

While signalling readiness to engage, the foreign minister’s language suggested Iran remains wary of outcomes and intentions, particularly after setbacks over the past year.

The comments underline Iran’s message that it is open to dialogue but only on terms it considers fair and respectful, as diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

