‘On the borderline’: Trump’s warns Tehran as Iran reviews new US proposal
Trump had earlier assured the reporters that the negotiations between the warring nations were in their final stages and issued a warning that the United States was ready to act quickly if Tehran fails to give “100 per cent good answers”.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after returning and stepping off Air Force One, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., after speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement. (AP Photo)
Iran, on Thursday (May 21), said that it has received the US proposal and was reviewing it, as President Donald Trump said that the talks between Washington and Tehran are “on the borderline”.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, according to Iranian state-run agency Nour News, said, “We have received US views and are reviewing them.”
Trump had earlier assured the reporters that the negotiations between the warring nations were in their final stages and issued a warning that the United States was ready to act quickly if Tehran fails to give “100 per cent good answers”.
“It’s right on the borderline… believe me. If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We are ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be complete 100 per cent good answers, and if we do, we save a lot of time, energy and lives,” he said while responding to a reporter’s question on Iran.
Trump, Netanyahu hold tense phone call on Iran
Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a tense phone call over the future of the Iran conflict on Sunday, as Washington explored diplomatic options instead of the resumption of strikes.
Following the telephonic conversation, Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire”, US media outlet Axios reported, citing a source.
The Israeli prime minister, according to CNN, wanted to resume the strikes to degrade the Islamic regime’s military capabilities. He told the US president that delaying the attacks was a mistake, and that he should continue as planned.
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Trump, reacting to his conversation with the Israeli PM, said that Netanyahu will follow his lead on Iran.
“Netanyahu will do whatever I want him to do (on Iran), he is a great guy who is not treated well in Israel,” he said.
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