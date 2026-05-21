‘On the borderline’: Trump’s warns Tehran as Iran reviews new US proposal

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after returning and stepping off Air Force One, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., after speaking at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement. (AP Photo)

Iran, on Thursday (May 21), said that it has received the US proposal and was reviewing it, as President Donald Trump said that the talks between Washington and Tehran are “on the borderline”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, according to Iranian state-run agency Nour News, said, “We have received US views and are reviewing them.”

Trump had earlier assured the reporters that the negotiations between the warring nations were in their final stages and issued a warning that the United States was ready to act quickly if Tehran fails to give “100 per cent good answers”.

“It’s right on the borderline… believe me. If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We are ready to go. We have to get the right answers. It would have to be complete 100 per cent good answers, and if we do, we save a lot of time, energy and lives,” he said while responding to a reporter’s question on Iran.