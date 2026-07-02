Hormuz, de-escalation channels, frozen funds: What happened at Iran-US talks in Doha

Iran and the United States on Wednesday concluded a round of indirect talks, after the two countries traded military strikes for days amid a conflict over shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Even as they seem not to have made any breakthrough towards a long-term peace, their discussions focused on the passage of ships through Hormuz and its frozen funds, Al Jazeera reported.

Here’s what happened in the indirect talks between the US and Iran

Who attended the US-Iran talks in Doha?

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner attended the meetings. While Iran’s top negotiators – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stayed away, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who leads the country’s technical team, took part in the talks.