Iran scraps plan of more talks with US as strikes enter 5th day; Trump warns ‘better behave’

The US launched a fresh round of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, with its President Donald Trump warning Tehran that it “better behave”, the BBC reported

According to the US military, “Iranian military capabilities used to threaten vessels” trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz have been targeted. It also struck a ship attempting to violate the blockade it reimposed on Iran’s ports.

The attacks came after Iran claimed it had struck US military infrastructure in the Gulf region, including in Bahrain and Kuwait, as renewed hostilities in West Asia entered its fifth day, further straining their preliminary deal to end the war.

What were the targets hit

As the US struck several locations in Iran, including in Bandar Abbas and Greater Tunb Island. The Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, and Chabahar. US air strikes also targeted Khondab, while residents of Khorramabad said they heard two explosions.

Earlier, the US military said it carried out a missile attack on a tanker that violated the blockade on Iran and was headed to an Iranian port. It also redirected two other ships.

Air defence systems were also activated in the capital, Tehran, and nearby Pakdasht.

Iran’s army and the IRGC retaliated by attacking US forces in Kuwait and Jordan, and said that an MQ-9 drone was downed over Andimeshk. Sirens were sounded in Bahrain too.

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What the US plans to do

According to Times of Israel, US President Trump is mullying expansion of US military operations in Iran, after deliberating with top aides in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday night. The meeting was held to discuss potentially launching a major offensive against Iran in the days ahead. The attacks, still under consideration, would be wider in scope, as the military officials presented a series of options against fresh strategic targets inside Iran that Washington has never attacked yet, Axios reported, citing three sources.

The options included deploying ground troops to capture Iranian islands near the Hormuz or bombing the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. However, Trump is yet to take a final call on the matter, with Axios reporting that he was expected to seriously consider military options if no diplomatic breakthrough is worked out with Tehran in the coming days.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump had earlier stated that the US might start targeting Iran’s bridges and power stations next week, but save that as a last option. When asked if Iran has been given a deadline for that, Trump said, “I don’t like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know the story. They better behave”

What Iran said

Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran had “no reason” to stick to the deal if it did not benefit from it. He said Iran’s national security was dependent on Tehran maintaining “Iranian arrangements” in the strait, and the negotiation was a part of Iran’s resistance strategy since it engaged an “existential” conflict with the US, reported BBC.

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However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran has now abandoned its commitments under the memorandum. “Our commitments remain in effect only as long as the other side fulfils its pledges,” Baghaei said.

He underscored that Tehran was not planning any further talks with Washington and was focused on defending the country.