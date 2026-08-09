Strait of Hormuz talks: What are Iran’s new conditions for the US?

Iran has laid out a fresh set of tough demands to the United States as talks continue over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, said the US must “correct its behaviour” and listed demands for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including lifting of US sanctions and compensation for war damages.

Who made the demands?

Bagher Zolghadr, set out the conditions on Saturday. He said the strait would only reopen once Washington lifts its naval blockade, ends sanctions, pays war reparations and withdraws US troops from the region, according to state media.

Zolghadr also called for an end to US attacks on Iran’s regional allies and to threats against Tehran. He struck a defiant tone, saying the security council “will never give up, whether in war or in negotiations.”

What are the new conditions?

According to reports, Iran’s list of demands includes:

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Lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Ending all sanctions on Iran.

Paying full war reparations to Iran.

Withdrawing US military forces from the region.

Stopping attacks on Iran’s regional allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

Releasing all frozen Iranian assets unconditionally.

A permanent end to threats against Iran.

These conditions go further than earlier requests tied to the strait. They echo demands Iran had previously attached to a long-term settlement with Washington, one that was also meant to address concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Now, similar terms are being applied simply to reopening the waterway.

How has the US reacted?

US Vice President JD Vance struck a cautiously hopeful note on talks between Iran and Oman, though he made clear the situation remains unresolved. Speaking to Fox News, Vance said the US is applying “diplomatic, economic, military tools” to secure the best outcome, while stressing the conflict is “not over.”

People move past a billboard with an image which depicts Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embracing late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, (REUTERS FILE)

The White House has not yet issued a public response to Iran’s new demands.

What is Iran saying about the Oman talks?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a more upbeat tone on separate talks with Oman, saying the two sides were “very close to an agreement.”

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However, he added that success depends on the US honouring a memorandum of understanding signed by both countries in June.

Why does the Strait matter so much?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital waterway carrying a large share of the world’s oil supply. It has been effectively shut since Iranian strikes began in the Gulf, triggering a global energy shock, pushing up fuel prices and fuelling worldwide inflation fears.

Cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on. AP

Talks between Iran, Oman and the US remain ongoing, with no formal agreement announced yet. With tensions high and Tehran’s demands growing tougher, the coming days could prove decisive for whether the strait reopens soon or the standoff drags on further.

(With inputs from agencies)