Strait of Hormuz talks: What are Iran’s new conditions for the US?

Iran has laid out tough new demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, from lifting sanctions to US troop withdrawal. Here's what Tehran wants.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 9, 2026 08:37 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 05:58 AM IST
Iran-USMohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander. (File Photo)

Iran has laid out a fresh set of tough demands to the United States as talks continue over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, said the US must “correct its behaviour” and listed demands for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including lifting of US sanctions and compensation for war damages.

Who made the demands?

Bagher Zolghadr, set out the conditions on Saturday. He said the strait would only reopen once Washington lifts its naval blockade, ends sanctions, pays war reparations and withdraws US troops from the region, according to state media.

Also read JD Vance reveals why US-Iran Strait of Hormuz agreement will be ‘messy’

Zolghadr also called for an end to US attacks on Iran’s regional allies and to threats against Tehran. He struck a defiant tone, saying the security council “will never give up, whether in war or in negotiations.”

What are the new conditions?

According to reports, Iran’s list of demands includes:

Story continues below this ad
  • Lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
  • Ending all sanctions on Iran.
  • Paying full war reparations to Iran.
  • Withdrawing US military forces from the region.
  • Stopping attacks on Iran’s regional allies, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.
  • Releasing all frozen Iranian assets unconditionally.
  • A permanent end to threats against Iran.
Also read Iran, Oman close in on Strait of Hormuz deal: Why US disputes proposed ‘service fee’ plan

These conditions go further than earlier requests tied to the strait. They echo demands Iran had previously attached to a long-term settlement with Washington, one that was also meant to address concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Now, similar terms are being applied simply to reopening the waterway.

How has the US reacted?

US Vice President JD Vance struck a cautiously hopeful note on talks between Iran and Oman, though he made clear the situation remains unresolved. Speaking to Fox News, Vance said the US is applying “diplomatic, economic, military tools” to secure the best outcome, while stressing the conflict is “not over.”

People move past a billboard with an image which depicts Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embracing late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, (REUTERS FILE)
People move past a billboard with an image which depicts Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embracing late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, (REUTERS FILE)

The White House has not yet issued a public response to Iran’s new demands.

What is Iran saying about the Oman talks?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a more upbeat tone on separate talks with Oman, saying the two sides were “very close to an agreement.”

Most Read
1100% US tariff on India? What the Russia sanctions bill means
2Trump signs new birthright citizenship rules after Supreme Court setback: What it means for Indians
3Watch: Iran releases video clip of Mojtaba Khamenei amid reports of failing health
4Hunter Biden reveals new details of Joe Biden’s ‘painful cancer’ battle
5World latest updates: Shanghai grounds 1,300 flights, 300,000 evacuated ahead of Typhoon Dolphin
6H-1B 60-day grace period may end: What it means for Indian workers in US
Story continues below this ad
Also read Iran says Hormuz deal with Oman is close, but warns security isn’t guaranteed

However, he added that success depends on the US honouring a memorandum of understanding signed by both countries in June.

Why does the Strait matter so much?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital waterway carrying a large share of the world’s oil supply. It has been effectively shut since Iranian strikes began in the Gulf, triggering a global energy shock, pushing up fuel prices and fuelling worldwide inflation fears.

Strait of Hormuz
Cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on. AP

Talks between Iran, Oman and the US remain ongoing, with no formal agreement announced yet. With tensions high and Tehran’s demands growing tougher, the coming days could prove decisive for whether the strait reopens soon or the standoff drags on further.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments