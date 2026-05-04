Iran claims it struck US warship in Strait of Hormuz, American navy denies charges

An Iranian tugboat floats in the foreground as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (AP)

Iran’s navy on Monday claimed that it had prevented the entry of enemy warships into the Strait of Hormuz and the semi-official Fars news agency reported that a vessel was hit by two missiles while it was sailing through the key waterway “in violation of traffic and shipping security,” however, American navy has denied the claims.

The US Central Command denied the charges of American navy ships being struck in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian military and clarified in a post on X, “No US Navy ships have been struck. US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.”