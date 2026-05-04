Iran claims it struck US warship in Strait of Hormuz, American navy denies charges

Iran’s navy on Monday claimed that it had prevented the entry of enemy warships into the Strait of Hormuz and the semi-official Fars news agency reported that a vessel was hit by two missiles while it was sailing through the key waterway “in violation of traffic and shipping security,” however, American navy has denied the claims.
The US Central Command denied the charges of American navy ships being struck in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian military and clarified in a post on X, “No US Navy ships have been struck. US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.”
🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles.
✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G
According to Fars report, an American warship was “forced to retreat and flee the area”. The Iranian media, quoting military’s public relation arm, stated that “With a firm and swift warning from the Islamic Republic Navy, the entry of American and Zionist enemy destroyers into the Strait of Hormuz was prevented.”
The Fars report added that the US warship was hit by two missiles which was sailing near the port of Jask at the southern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and returned from its attempt to pass through the strait.
Iranian military had issued several warnings on Monday to navies of foreign countries to not cross the Strait of Hormuz or they would face a “decisive response”.
Meanwhile, the US military in its latest update stated that two American-flagged merchant ships have “successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz” on Monday. The announcement came as standoff between Iran and US deepened after Washington proposed a new offer to guide commercial ships through the key waterway.
Trump warns of ‘forceful’ response if Iran interferes
US President Donald Trump, while announcing America’s plan to “guide” ships through the Hormuz, warned Iranians that any effort to block the proposal “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”
Trump described the effort as “Project Freedom” but Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency called the US president’s “Project Freedom” part of his “delirium.”
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